[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral
Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral
Social media is in stitches after a funny skit questioning whether people should or shouldn't split the bill at restaurants goes viral.
Click here to watch the full skit:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate'
The award-winning artist says on #Unplugged the song is the first love letter to herself.Read More
[WATCH] Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Guy places ring in Big Mac burger to propose, and girlfriend says yes
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Ouch, cyclist crashing into a cactus bush goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Bride pens angry letter to bridal company after she wears her dress inside out
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] News reporter swears on camera before doing live crossing
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content
The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.Read More
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer
This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.Read More
[WATCH] Kenneth Copeland laughs at media for declaring Joe Biden as winner
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More