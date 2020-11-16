[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:50
Music with Faraway George
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Heinrich George (Faraway George)
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zondo recusal hearing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
Zuma seeks judge Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's recusal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
Today at 15:40
#Coronahope: Covid anti-body tests
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ansie Hartman clinic regional manager at Dischem
Today at 16:10
Matric student's with Covid-19 to write at Nasrec
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson
Today at 16:20
SA Investment conference preview
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Trudi Makhaya
Today at 16:42
[COMPETITION] Discovery Insure Cash Counter
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Free entry to SA’s national parks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli, Sanparks spokesperson
Today at 17:10
Policing of SA boarders
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ottilia Anna Maunganidze Head of special projects, Institute for Security Studies
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Vodacom is confident it has the cash to weather the pandemic then increases dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:49
Astral Foods annual earnings fall 14%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Tim Harford. How to make the world add up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dorah Sithole - Food Editor at True Love magazine
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Free entry at SANPArks this week, find out how Minister of Environment, Forestry & Fisheries Barbara Creecy tells us what you need to get free access at the national parks. 16 November 2020 1:58 PM
There's nothing special about Bushiri, we await formal approach from SA - Malawi Malawian Minister of Information Gospel Kazako says they are waiting for communication from SA government on extradition. 16 November 2020 11:57 AM
Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their b... 15 November 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 16 November 2020 1:06 PM
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi livid after Bushiris skip country The prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions. 16 November 2020 8:38 AM
Incoming AG Tsakani Maluleke to safeguard independence of the office Maluleka reflects on her unpcoming tenure in this high office and praises her predecessor Kimi Makwetu for the job he did. 16 November 2020 7:58 AM
View all Politics
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
View all Business
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate' The award-winning artist says on #Unplugged the song is the first love letter to herself. 13 November 2020 3:51 PM
[WATCH] Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Entertainment

[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral

16 November 2020 8:24 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral

Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral

Social media is in stitches after a funny skit questioning whether people should or shouldn't split the bill at restaurants goes viral.

Click here to watch the full skit:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


More from Entertainment

fresh-on-947-listen-shekhinah-drops-some-much-anticipated-new-music

[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate'

13 November 2020 3:51 PM

The award-winning artist says on #Unplugged the song is the first love letter to herself.

skateboard-girljpg

[WATCH] Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral

13 November 2020 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

boyfriend-proposes-with-big-mac-ringjpg

[WATCH] Guy places ring in Big Mac burger to propose, and girlfriend says yes

13 November 2020 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-11-12-at-81611-ampng

[WATCH] Ouch, cyclist crashing into a cactus bush goes viral

12 November 2020 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-11-12-at-81210-ampng

Bride pens angry letter to bridal company after she wears her dress inside out

12 November 2020 8:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

dad-posts-cv-on-truckjpg

[WATCH] Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck

11 November 2020 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

news-reporterjpg

[WATCH] News reporter swears on camera before doing live crossing

11 November 2020 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

150709telkom1.jpg

Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content

10 November 2020 7:49 PM

The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service.

Durban ocean coastline

Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer

10 November 2020 9:01 AM

This summer, Durban can't wait to welcome you and your family back to create new memories as you rediscover the city.

screen-shot-2020-11-10-at-82620-ampng

[WATCH] Kenneth Copeland laughs at media for declaring Joe Biden as winner

10 November 2020 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo

Politics

Incoming AG Tsakani Maluleke to safeguard independence of the office

Politics

There's nothing special about Bushiri, we await formal approach from SA - Malawi

Local

EWN Highlights

Matric maths paper leaked hours before exam

16 November 2020 2:20 PM

Vaccine will not be enough to stop pandemic, says WHO chief

16 November 2020 2:18 PM

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma's bid for Raymond Zondo's recusal part 2

16 November 2020 2:16 PM

