Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi livid after Bushiris skip country





Speaking to Eyewitness News, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said he was extremely angry and deeply concerned about fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary skipping the country as he suspected something like this would happen.

The South African government on Sunday said it had started a process to extradite fugitives Bushiri and his wife, Mary, from their home country Malawi.

The two were out on bail after being arrested for their alleged involvement in money laundering and fraud worth over R100 million.

Motsoaledi says everyone knew that the two were a flight risk and believes they should have not been granted bail.