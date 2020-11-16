There's nothing special about Bushiri, we await formal approach from SA - Malawi





The Malawi government says it is waiting for a formal communication from South African after self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri skipped the country last week with his co-accused wife Mary, violating the pair's bail conditions.

The Pretoria Magistrates Court granted the Bushiris bail of R200,000 each after being arrested for their alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth over R100 million.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Malawi Minister of Information Gospel Kazako says the Bushiri matter is not complicated, they are waiting for their South African counterparts to contact them.

It is not up to us to get in touch with the South African government. At the moment we are just waiting for something formal. There hasn't been any formal approach that has been made to Malawi government. Gospel Kazako, Information Minister - Malawi

Once we receive the necessary communication we will certainly take the necessary actions and positions. Gospel Kazako, Information Minister - Malawi

Kazako says they have signed numerous protocols as a country and they will follow the law.

This is not complicated, we know that it is a matter of law, a matter of principle of law. We will do what the law tells us to do. Gospel Kazako, Information Minister - Malawi

Kazako adds that Bushiri is just one of their citizens and there is nothing special about him.

There is nothing special about Bushiri as far as we are concerned. The issue of Bushiri is not a special one. Gospel Kazako, Information Minister - Malawi

Officially we don't know what he has done or what law he has contravened. Everything we are reading from the media. Gospel Kazako, Information Minister - Malawi

He adds that they are interested in finding out how the Bushiris entered Malawi as this will help them to know here weaknesses are in their borders.

Meanwhile, Government Communication and Information Systems Director-General Phumla Williams says the extradition process is underway.

We are working very hard to make sure all the documentation is in place to be forwarded to the Malawian government. Phumla Williams, Director-general - Government Communication and Information Systems

When he failed to report to the police of Friday we started the process. We have done what is expected of us. Phumla Williams, Director-general - Government Communication and Information Systems

