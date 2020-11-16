There's nothing special about Bushiri, we await formal approach from SA - Malawi
The Malawi government says it is waiting for a formal communication from South African after self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri skipped the country last week with his co-accused wife Mary, violating the pair's bail conditions.
The Pretoria Magistrates Court granted the Bushiris bail of R200,000 each after being arrested for their alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth over R100 million.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Malawi Minister of Information Gospel Kazako says the Bushiri matter is not complicated, they are waiting for their South African counterparts to contact them.
It is not up to us to get in touch with the South African government. At the moment we are just waiting for something formal. There hasn't been any formal approach that has been made to Malawi government.Gospel Kazako, Information Minister - Malawi
Once we receive the necessary communication we will certainly take the necessary actions and positions.Gospel Kazako, Information Minister - Malawi
Kazako says they have signed numerous protocols as a country and they will follow the law.
This is not complicated, we know that it is a matter of law, a matter of principle of law. We will do what the law tells us to do.Gospel Kazako, Information Minister - Malawi
Kazako adds that Bushiri is just one of their citizens and there is nothing special about him.
There is nothing special about Bushiri as far as we are concerned. The issue of Bushiri is not a special one.Gospel Kazako, Information Minister - Malawi
Officially we don't know what he has done or what law he has contravened. Everything we are reading from the media.Gospel Kazako, Information Minister - Malawi
He adds that they are interested in finding out how the Bushiris entered Malawi as this will help them to know here weaknesses are in their borders.
Meanwhile, Government Communication and Information Systems Director-General Phumla Williams says the extradition process is underway.
We are working very hard to make sure all the documentation is in place to be forwarded to the Malawian government.Phumla Williams, Director-general - Government Communication and Information Systems
When he failed to report to the police of Friday we started the process. We have done what is expected of us.Phumla Williams, Director-general - Government Communication and Information Systems
Listen to the full interviews below...
More from Local
Free entry at SANPArks this week, find out how
Minister of Environment, Forestry & Fisheries Barbara Creecy tells us what you need to get free access at the national parks.Read More
Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA
The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions.Read More
Most government officials 'don't take community radio stations seriously'
Octavius Masemola of Eyethu FM says officials must stop blue ticking local stations only to then use them during elections.Read More
Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng
Msimanga a former Tshwane Mayor was elected during the party's virtual congress.Read More
DA: More than 80 Life Esidimeni tragedy victims still waiting for compensation
It’s understood only R6.5 million of the R120 million set aside as compensation has been distributed this year with payment still outstanding for dozens of families.Read More
Shepherd & Mary Bushiri say they’ll return to SA if govt meets their demands
The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader and his wife, Mary, confirmed on Facebook on Saturday that they had fled to Malawi.Read More
Hawks probe as Bushiris didn't report to police station, claim to have fled SA
The Hawks said this is in contravention of their bail conditions as set in the Pretoria Magistrate Court.Read More
Residents of Joburg South say they are g*tvol of crime, police corruption
Cliffy Smith, one of the organisers of the march, said they have had enough with police not taking crime serious enough.Read More
Serving Bara for 29 years: Dr Balton one of Integrity Icon SA 2020 Winners
Dr Sadna Balton says they ensure that people who come to their department get the best possible available service at the hospital.Read More
Police: Criminals desperate to cash in over festive season
Bheki Cele said the police needed to do more to clamp down on the crime, which sometimes claimed the lives of bystanders and community members.Read More