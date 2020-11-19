Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you...





Clement loves exploring his city, so when offered the opportunity to rediscover Durban with CapeTalk colleague Lester Kiewit, he didn't need convincing! Durban Tourism stepped in to create a series of curated bucketlist experiences suiting their different preferences...

On top of Clement's list was the big swing across the impressive Moses Mabhida Stadium. Built for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the spectacular Moses Mabhida stadium is home to a number of great attractions, including the Big Rush Big Swing - officially named the world’s tallest swing by the Guinness Book of Records since 14 May 2011. While the attraction normally allows one to swing out into a massive 220m arc, it is currently closed due to Covid-19 regulations.

These were Clement's highlights from his 48 hours in Durban:

Chasing the sun down the Golden Mile

The Moses Mabhida Stadium precinct has a variety of tourist activities to choose from. While Clement seemed keen to try the pedal go-kart tour offered by Ocean Ventures, it was the Segway Gliding Tours who ended up hosting the team on a fun and informative Segway tour down the paved promenade. The experience was nothing short of exhilarating, and actually turned into a great team building exercise for those weary after a working week.

Tasting the Durban Flavour

Clement and Lester have a love for cuisine in common. This led them to take an early morning drive to visit the famed Victoria Street Market, where they met a spice merchant who allowed them to sample spices before mixing Clement his ideal spice blend to use in a curry dish on his popular food feature. With their taste buds buzzing the team headed back to their hotel where Executive Chef at Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani, Shaun Munro was on hand for more sampling - before laying out an authentic "bunny" tasting.

Taking a boat cruise (and confronting fears)

While Clement has revealed quite a lot about himself to his mid-morning following of The Clement Manyathela Show, what many people won't know is that he has a fear of water. You can imagine then, that it wasn't an easy decision to join the boat tour around Durban harbour! But with calm waters, the guys were soon sharing a good laugh while learning interesting facts. _For example, we didn't know Durban is South Africa's biggest harbour, capable of accommodating almost 60 ships at any given time!

The beautiful city of Durban has so much to offer that it's almost impossible to do everything he wanted to do in 48 Hours... Clement shared his final thoughts before getting on the plane to head home.