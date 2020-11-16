'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday told the commission that he had no personal relations with former president Jacob Zuma.
Even though the two never socialised, they had both attended similar official gatherings.
The former president is applying for the deputy chief justice's recusal as chairperson of the state capture inquiry.
RELATED: Jacob Zuma's testimony at the state capture commission halted for now
Zondo has previously cited that he had a relationship and a child with the sister of one of Zuma’s wives 25 years ago, which was before Zuma met his wife.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane to give an update on the inquiry.
Zuma's lawyer started by gloating about how the former president is at the commission in person as many people didn't think he was going to attend, but he decided to prove to Zondo that he never wanted to defy the commission.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The lawyer said the basis for bias was made on the comments made Zondo which are equated to the commission being a slaughter house for Zuma, she reports.
Zondo saying that this should give the former president the opportunity to cross examine any of the witnesses that have appeared and state his case.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full conversation:
