'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Music with Faraway George
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Heinrich George (Faraway George)
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zondo recusal hearing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
Zuma seeks judge Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's recusal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
Today at 15:40
#Coronahope: Covid anti-body tests
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ansie Hartman clinic regional manager at Dischem
Today at 16:10
Matric student's with Covid-19 to write at Nasrec
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steve Mabona, Gauteng Education Spokesperson
Today at 16:20
SA Investment conference preview
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Trudi Makhaya
Today at 16:42
[COMPETITION] Discovery Insure Cash Counter
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Free entry to SA’s national parks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli, Sanparks spokesperson
Today at 17:10
Policing of SA boarders
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ottilia Anna Maunganidze Head of special projects, Institute for Security Studies
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Vodacom is confident it has the cash to weather the pandemic then increases dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:49
Astral Foods annual earnings fall 14%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Tim Harford. How to make the world add up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dorah Sithole - Food Editor at True Love magazine
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Free entry at SANPArks this week, find out how Minister of Environment, Forestry & Fisheries Barbara Creecy tells us what you need to get free access at the national parks. 16 November 2020 1:58 PM
There's nothing special about Bushiri, we await formal approach from SA - Malawi Malawian Minister of Information Gospel Kazako says they are waiting for communication from SA government on extradition. 16 November 2020 11:57 AM
Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their b... 15 November 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 16 November 2020 1:06 PM
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi livid after Bushiris skip country The prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions. 16 November 2020 8:38 AM
Incoming AG Tsakani Maluleke to safeguard independence of the office Maluleka reflects on her unpcoming tenure in this high office and praises her predecessor Kimi Makwetu for the job he did. 16 November 2020 7:58 AM
View all Politics
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
View all Business
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate' The award-winning artist says on #Unplugged the song is the first love letter to herself. 13 November 2020 3:51 PM
[WATCH] Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 November 2020 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo

16 November 2020 1:06 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
State Capture
Raymond Zondo
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday told the commission that he had no personal relations with former president Jacob Zuma.

Even though the two never socialised, they had both attended similar official gatherings.

The former president is applying for the deputy chief justice's recusal as chairperson of the state capture inquiry.

RELATED: Jacob Zuma's testimony at the state capture commission halted for now

Zondo has previously cited that he had a relationship and a child with the sister of one of Zuma’s wives 25 years ago, which was before Zuma met his wife.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane to give an update on the inquiry.

Zuma's lawyer started by gloating about how the former president is at the commission in person as many people didn't think he was going to attend, but he decided to prove to Zondo that he never wanted to defy the commission.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The lawyer said the basis for bias was made on the comments made Zondo which are equated to the commission being a slaughter house for Zuma, she reports.

Zondo saying that this should give the former president the opportunity to cross examine any of the witnesses that have appeared and state his case.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below to the full conversation:


16 November 2020 1:06 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
State Capture
Raymond Zondo
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture

More from Politics

201104-bushiri-court-edjpg

Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi livid after Bushiris skip country

16 November 2020 8:38 AM

The prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200804tsakanimspicegif

Incoming AG Tsakani Maluleke to safeguard independence of the office

16 November 2020 7:58 AM

Maluleka reflects on her unpcoming tenure in this high office and praises her predecessor Kimi Makwetu for the job he did.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

solly-presser-jpg

Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng

15 November 2020 1:43 PM

Msimanga a former Tshwane Mayor was elected during the party's virtual congress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

joe-biden-2jpg

Joe Biden wins Arizona, the first Democrat to do so since 1996

13 November 2020 5:51 PM

US correspondent Simon Marks says international observers insist they witnessed no fraud whatsoever with theUS elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201113-ace-magashule-edjpg

Ace Magashule granted R200,000 bail as his former PA turns state witness

13 November 2020 1:00 PM

Media24 reporter Charles Smith and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema reflect on the ANC secretary-general's court appearance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

iec elections

DA brand problems contributed to election loss - Independent elections analyst

13 November 2020 7:28 AM

Dawie Scholtz reflects on the voting that took place on Wednesday, which saw the Democratic Alliance losing in many wards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150813thembinkosi.jpg

Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019

12 November 2020 7:01 PM

The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa

12 November 2020 4:44 PM

The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus Covid-19 South African flag 123rf

'There'll be 5%-8% rise in trauma cases with lifting of lockdown restrictions'

12 November 2020 1:25 PM

Pundits reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's COVID-19 address where some lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200903-kimi-makwetu-edjpg

Kimi Makwetu placed welfare of citizens above his own - Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu

12 November 2020 7:49 AM

Pundits pay tribute to the late outgoing auditor-general who passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo

Politics

Incoming AG Tsakani Maluleke to safeguard independence of the office

Politics

There's nothing special about Bushiri, we await formal approach from SA - Malawi

Local

EWN Highlights

Matric maths paper leaked hours before exam

16 November 2020 2:20 PM

Vaccine will not be enough to stop pandemic, says WHO chief

16 November 2020 2:18 PM

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma's bid for Raymond Zondo's recusal part 2

16 November 2020 2:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA