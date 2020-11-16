The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players'
Banyana Banyana were amazing at the weekend. They made make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Tholakele Mnganga for more on this.
Desiree Ellis and her side continue to set the path of national teams. A seventh Cosafa Championship, please remember there have only been eight Cosafa Championships, so they won seven of them, a fourth title in a row for her.Tholakele Mnganga, EWN sports journalist
Remember she took over from Vera Pauw after we had gone to the London Olympics, having been assistant coach and captain for Banyana Banyana.Tholakele Mnganga, EWN sports journalist
The great thing about the current crop is that all of them were actually locally-based players.Tholakele Mnganga, EWN sports journalist
Listen below for the full interview...
