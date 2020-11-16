Free entry at SANPArks this week, find out how
It's the National Parks Week!
This means you have free access to national parks across the country.
This year's SANParks week will be running from the 16 November to 20 November.
Mandy Weiner speaks to Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy about this annual event.
From Monday to Friday this week all South Africans can go and visit a national park free of charge.Barbara Creecy, Minister - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
All you need to do is take your ID book. All children under the age of 16 don't need any form of identification.Barbara Creecy, Minister - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
Creecy says SANParks depends on tourism and she is hopeful most the sector will pick up during the December period.
Listen to the full interview below...
