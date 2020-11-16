



In 2008, the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants initiated World Prematurity Day.

The day is observed on 17 November each year and it seeks to raise awareness of the challenges and concerns of preterm birth globally.

About 15-million babies are born preterm each year, accounting for about one in 10 of all babies born worldwide.

Kangaroo care is very essential. What research has shown is that the baby needs to go to mom's chest or dad's chest immediately. Linda Pretorius, Neo Natal Nurse

You can have all the best machines in the world but the baby will need to be with mommy and hear that heartbeat and that voice. Linda Pretorius, Neo Natal Nurse

Pretorius says they equip the mothers while they are still in the intensive care unit how to take care of the preterm baby.

They start off by rocking which mimics the vestibular movements, swaddling which makes the baby feels safe and by singing which settles the baby down. Linda Pretorius, Neo Natal Nurse

Post-natal depression is very real in the neonatal unit. Research shows that by day 18 all the mommies have post-natal depression and the daddies have PTSD. Linda Pretorius, Neo Natal Nurse

Amber Fritz has a baby called Blake born at 26 weeks. He was ventilated twice and septicaemic. Fritz says nothing will ever prepare anyone for the experience of having a preterm baby.

It is very difficult to stay connected to your baby, you feel robbed of many moments with him. I only got to hold him after six weeks. He was in the hospital for 147 days. Amber Fritz, Mother to preterm baby

There isn't a lot of support for mothers in this situation. Amber Fritz, Mother to preterm baby

Another mother, Sino, says her baby Kungawo was born at 25 weeks and the therapy was done at home video.

It has changed me completely as a person. I was a very go go go person and now I am a very person. Sino, Mother to preterm baby

Listen to the full interviews below...