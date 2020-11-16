'Nothing will ever prepare anyone for the experience of having a preterm baby'
In 2008, the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants initiated World Prematurity Day.
The day is observed on 17 November each year and it seeks to raise awareness of the challenges and concerns of preterm birth globally.
About 15-million babies are born preterm each year, accounting for about one in 10 of all babies born worldwide.
Kangaroo care is very essential. What research has shown is that the baby needs to go to mom's chest or dad's chest immediately.Linda Pretorius, Neo Natal Nurse
You can have all the best machines in the world but the baby will need to be with mommy and hear that heartbeat and that voice.Linda Pretorius, Neo Natal Nurse
Pretorius says they equip the mothers while they are still in the intensive care unit how to take care of the preterm baby.
They start off by rocking which mimics the vestibular movements, swaddling which makes the baby feels safe and by singing which settles the baby down.Linda Pretorius, Neo Natal Nurse
Post-natal depression is very real in the neonatal unit. Research shows that by day 18 all the mommies have post-natal depression and the daddies have PTSD.Linda Pretorius, Neo Natal Nurse
Amber Fritz has a baby called Blake born at 26 weeks. He was ventilated twice and septicaemic. Fritz says nothing will ever prepare anyone for the experience of having a preterm baby.
It is very difficult to stay connected to your baby, you feel robbed of many moments with him. I only got to hold him after six weeks. He was in the hospital for 147 days.Amber Fritz, Mother to preterm baby
There isn't a lot of support for mothers in this situation.Amber Fritz, Mother to preterm baby
Another mother, Sino, says her baby Kungawo was born at 25 weeks and the therapy was done at home video.
It has changed me completely as a person. I was a very go go go person and now I am a very person.Sino, Mother to preterm baby
Listen to the full interviews below...
More from Local
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist
Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news.Read More
Matric maths paper leaked hours before exam
According to the Department of Basic Education, the Mathematics Paper Two exam was leaked on Monday morning, just hours before it was set to be written.Read More
Free entry at SANPArks this week, find out how
Minister of Environment, Forestry & Fisheries Barbara Creecy tells us what you need to get free access at the national parks.Read More
There's nothing special about Bushiri, we await formal approach from SA - Malawi
Malawian Minister of Information Gospel Kazako says they are waiting for communication from SA government on extradition.Read More
Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA
The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions.Read More
Most government officials 'don't take community radio stations seriously'
Octavius Masemola of Eyethu FM says officials must stop blue ticking local stations only to then use them during elections.Read More
Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng
Msimanga a former Tshwane Mayor was elected during the party's virtual congress.Read More
DA: More than 80 Life Esidimeni tragedy victims still waiting for compensation
It’s understood only R6.5 million of the R120 million set aside as compensation has been distributed this year with payment still outstanding for dozens of families.Read More
Shepherd & Mary Bushiri say they’ll return to SA if govt meets their demands
The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader and his wife, Mary, confirmed on Facebook on Saturday that they had fled to Malawi.Read More
Hawks probe as Bushiris didn't report to police station, claim to have fled SA
The Hawks said this is in contravention of their bail conditions as set in the Pretoria Magistrate Court.Read More