Matric maths paper leaked hours before exam





JOHANNESBURG - The National Senior Certificate matric 2020 exams have been hit by the first exam paper leakage.

According to the Department of Basic Education, the Mathematics Paper Two exam was leaked on Monday morning, just hours before it was set to be written.

The department said it wasn't sure how the leak happened but that the matric pupils who had access to the question paper appeared to be in Limpopo and Gauteng.

"The Department of Basic Education is investigating the matter to establish the extent of the leak. Early sources point to the confinement of the leakage to a few learners located in these two provinces," the department said.

"The investigating team is gathering evidence and a report will be submitted shortly. The Department will enlist the support of the Law Enforcement Agencies to assist with the investigation."

The department has called on anyone with information regarding the leak to come forward, guaranteeing anonymity for anyone who does so.

LEAKS A RECURRING OFFENCE

Final matric exams have been plagued by exam paper leaks over the years, with the Limpopo and Gauteng provinces the main locations where they stem from.

In 2015, the Life Science paper was leaked in Limpopo.

In 2016, the maths paper was leaked in the same province via WhatsApp. A 52-year-old man was arrested for the leak.

The department has previously promised to tighten security around exam papers, but it seems this hasn't been enough to stop leaks or deter pupils from accessing leaked papers.

