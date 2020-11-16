Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist

16 November 2020 4:36 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Malawi
Bushiri protest
Bushiri corruption charges
Bushiris granted bail
Bushiris flee SA

Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news.

The bail granted to fugitive Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri has been revoked.

The government has also confirmed that a warrant of arrest has been issued fo the couple. This comes after they fled to their home country Malawi contravening their bail condition.

They are facing fraud, theft and money laundering charges.

John Perlman speaks to BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko who is in Malawi.

RELATED: There's nothing special about Bushiri, we await formal approach from SA - Malawi

Bushiri is a very polarising figure here in Malawi, I don't think the government would like to act as yet because they want to see what kind of action the South African government is expecting Malawi to do.

Nomsa Maseko, Journalist - BBC

There is also a belief that if the Malawi government were to act now before the official communication from South Africa, there will be instability of some kind because he is a well-known religious leader and many people believe in his teachings.

Nomsa Maseko, Journalist - BBC

His supporters believe he is innocent, says Maseko.

His supporters in Malawi believe Shepherd Bushiri can do no harm and he has done nothing wrong and there is nothing wrong in him coming back to his home country.

Nomsa Maseko, Journalist - BBC

They also believe he is innocent and the courts will acquit him of all charges.

Nomsa Maseko, Journalist - BBC

Listen to the full interview below...


