Leaving SA via airport is far more difficult than through land or sea - expert
Following the news of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary skipping the country, the Democratic Alliance yesterday called on Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to appear before Parliament, to not only answer for Bushiri-gate but also to account for his department’s abject failure to effectively manage South Africa’s ports of entry and departure.
We are joined on the line by Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, head of special projects at the Institute for Security Studies to speak about the policing of SA's borders.
Leaving through an airport is far more difficult than through a land or sea port of entry. We obviously don't know yet as to which mode of transport they used to get out of South Africa. They could have left via air from any of the neighboring countries after having crossed over by land.Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, Head of special projects - Institute for Security Studies
It is easier to cross via land border between South Africa and any of the neighbouring countries. If they did travel by air this will raise a lot more questions around security with regard to clearance and so forth than if they left by land.Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, Head of special projects - Institute for Security Studies
Bushiri is by no measure ordinary in sense of the ability to pay his way to get to where he needs to go. In fact, the charges against him relate to fraud and money laundering. A person like Bushiri being able to travel between South Africa and Malawi in violation of our laws is perhaps much easier than your average person.Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, Head of special projects - Institute for Security Studies
The main challenge is the reach for the South African National Defence Force, whose job it is to protect the territorial integrity of South Africa, as well as the South African Police Force. Given the length and expanse of our borders, it is simply near impossible to basically have police person or a soldier patrolling at any given point in time any part of the border.Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, Head of special projects - Institute for Security Studies
