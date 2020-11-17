'SA must move fast to demonstrate right environment for investment'

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Covid hotspot update in the Western Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:05
Zondo to make announcement on his recusal
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:08
Buying locally to boost our own economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Wijnberg - CEO at Fetola
Today at 10:33
CCID Open Borders
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tasso Evangelinos - CEO at Ccid
Today at 10:35
BOOK REVIEW: Predator Politics
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Rehana Rossouw
Fred Daniel
Today at 10:45
How to start a thrifting business
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Emily van der Walt - Thrifting Entrepreneur
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Office party etiquette
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Laura James
Today at 11:32
Hybrid Education Replaces Victorian Teaching Methods
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Male Grooming
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jared Hines
Today at 11:45
The latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:13
Business for SA (B4SA) launched a campaign that aims to help SMEs survive the Covid-19 crisis, and help preserve jobs.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Ninety One results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - what investment returns you should expect locally and globally and from different asset classes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'SA must move fast to demonstrate right environment for investment' Business for SA Steering Committee chairperson and Busa vice-president Martin Kingston reflects on the investment summit. 17 November 2020 7:53 AM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
'Nothing will ever prepare anyone for the experience of having a preterm baby' World Prematurity Day is observed on 17 November each year to raise awareness of preterm birth and the concerns of the babies. 16 November 2020 4:04 PM
View all Local
Leaving SA via airport is far more difficult than through land or sea - expert Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, head of special projects, Institute for Security Studies says Bushiri is by no measure ordinary. 16 November 2020 6:07 PM
'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 16 November 2020 1:06 PM
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi livid after Bushiris skip country The prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions. 16 November 2020 8:38 AM
View all Politics
'SA must move fast to demonstrate right environment for investment' Business for SA Steering Committee chairperson and Busa vice-president Martin Kingston reflects on the investment summit. 17 November 2020 7:53 AM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
View all Business
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Consul General Stephen Ellison dives into river to save drowning student Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

'SA must move fast to demonstrate right environment for investment'

17 November 2020 7:53 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Economy
Cyril Ramaphosa
INVESTMENT SUMMIT
COVID19
coronavirus crisis

Business for SA Steering Committee chairperson and Busa vice-president Martin Kingston reflects on the investment summit.

South Africa will showcase its strength to attract new investment opportunities as the third investment conference kicks off at the Sandton Convention Centre on Tuesday.

This conference however, comes at a time when the novel coronavirus has impacted on the global economy.

RELATED: 'Investment Summit is an opportunity for SA to showcase itself to the world'

According to the government, over R650 billion of investment commitments have been made since the inaugural gathering in 2018.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Business for South Africa Steering Committee chairperson and Business Unity vice-president Martin Kingston to weigh in on the conference.

This year is going to be a steep climb for the president to attract more money, last year we attracted R650 billion of the R1.2 trillion.

Martin Kingston, Chairperson - Business for South Africa Steering Committee

The country then suffered a recession and a downgrade as well as the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the country into a significant contraction in the economy, he says.

We know we have lost over two million jobs in the formal and informal sector and the pandemic is here for the foreseeable future and we are going to have to learn to live with it.

Martin Kingston, Chairperson - Business for South Africa Steering Committee

South Africa is going to have to move fast to demonstrate that we are the right environment for people to be able to put long-term investment.

Martin Kingston, Chairperson - Business for South Africa Steering Committee

Listen below to the full conversation:


17 November 2020 7:53 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Economy
Cyril Ramaphosa
INVESTMENT SUMMIT
COVID19
coronavirus crisis

More from Local

201021 Bushiri ECG6

Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist

16 November 2020 4:36 PM

Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother holding baby feet 123rflifestyle 123rfparenting 123rffamily 123rf

'Nothing will ever prepare anyone for the experience of having a preterm baby'

16 November 2020 4:04 PM

World Prematurity Day is observed on 17 November each year to raise awareness of preterm birth and the concerns of the babies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

matric-exams-ewnjpg

Matric maths paper leaked hours before exam

16 November 2020 2:20 PM

According to the Department of Basic Education, the Mathematics Paper Two exam was leaked on Monday morning, just hours before it was set to be written.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African-bush-elephant-safari-drive-tourism-Kruger-National-Park-Sanparks-123rf

Free entry at SANPArks this week, find out how

16 November 2020 1:58 PM

Minister of Environment, Forestry & Fisheries Barbara Creecy tells us what you need to get free access at the national parks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BushiriinAlex0916

There's nothing special about Bushiri, we await formal approach from SA - Malawi

16 November 2020 11:57 AM

Malawian Minister of Information Gospel Kazako says they are waiting for communication from SA government on extradition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201104-bushiri-court-edjpg

Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA

15 November 2020 4:27 PM

The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eyethu-fmjpg

Most government officials 'don't take community radio stations seriously'

15 November 2020 3:19 PM

Octavius Masemola of Eyethu FM says officials must stop blue ticking local stations only to then use them during elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

solly-presser-jpg

Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng

15 November 2020 1:43 PM

Msimanga a former Tshwane Mayor was elected during the party's virtual congress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life Esidimeni hospital in boksburg

DA: More than 80 Life Esidimeni tragedy victims still waiting for compensation

15 November 2020 1:06 PM

It’s understood only R6.5 million of the R120 million set aside as compensation has been distributed this year with payment still outstanding for dozens of families.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bushiri

Shepherd & Mary Bushiri say they’ll return to SA if govt meets their demands

14 November 2020 5:01 PM

The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) leader and his wife, Mary, confirmed on Facebook on Saturday that they had fled to Malawi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Poor elderly woman counting money retirement 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Make your retirement savings last longer

13 November 2020 11:34 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saffrons-gardenjpg

For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month

12 November 2020 9:04 PM

Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-store-sales-wine-champagne-mmc-brut-bubbly-alcohol-booze-drinking-123rf

Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'

12 November 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

multichoice-dstvjpg

MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity'

12 November 2020 7:38 PM

The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150813thembinkosi.jpg

Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019

12 November 2020 7:01 PM

The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

I don't have the power to unseal CR17 bank statements, says Ramaphosa

12 November 2020 4:44 PM

The president faced a number of questions related to tenders and party donations led by EFF leader Julius Malema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marmite 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads

11 November 2020 7:18 PM

Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule

ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office

11 November 2020 6:52 PM

Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cashjpg

Rating agencies don't threaten in Europe as they do in Africa - Policy analyst

11 November 2020 12:13 PM

Zama Moyo, writer and independent policy analyst says the agencies carry a lot of institutional cloud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-patientjpg

Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care)

10 November 2020 9:00 PM

Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'SA must move fast to demonstrate right environment for investment'

Local Business

'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo

Politics

Matric maths paper leaked hours before exam

Local

EWN Highlights

NDZ given 2 weeks to respond to court papers arguing against lockdown extension

17 November 2020 8:41 AM

Mkhize: COVID-19 cluster outbreaks don't mean whole country having resurgence

17 November 2020 8:30 AM

EFF says protests near Brackenfell High will be peaceful

17 November 2020 8:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA