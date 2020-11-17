'SA must move fast to demonstrate right environment for investment'
South Africa will showcase its strength to attract new investment opportunities as the third investment conference kicks off at the Sandton Convention Centre on Tuesday.
This conference however, comes at a time when the novel coronavirus has impacted on the global economy.
RELATED: 'Investment Summit is an opportunity for SA to showcase itself to the world'
According to the government, over R650 billion of investment commitments have been made since the inaugural gathering in 2018.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Business for South Africa Steering Committee chairperson and Business Unity vice-president Martin Kingston to weigh in on the conference.
This year is going to be a steep climb for the president to attract more money, last year we attracted R650 billion of the R1.2 trillion.Martin Kingston, Chairperson - Business for South Africa Steering Committee
The country then suffered a recession and a downgrade as well as the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the country into a significant contraction in the economy, he says.
We know we have lost over two million jobs in the formal and informal sector and the pandemic is here for the foreseeable future and we are going to have to learn to live with it.Martin Kingston, Chairperson - Business for South Africa Steering Committee
South Africa is going to have to move fast to demonstrate that we are the right environment for people to be able to put long-term investment.Martin Kingston, Chairperson - Business for South Africa Steering Committee
Listen below to the full conversation:
