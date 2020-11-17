[WATCH] Consul General Stephen Ellison dives into river to save drowning student
Consul General Stephen Ellison dives into river to save drowning student
Social media is talking after Chongqing Consul General, Stephen Ellison dived into a river to save a drowning student.
Watch below the full video:
We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing Consul General, Stephen Ellison, who dived into a river on Saturday to rescue a drowning student and swim her to safety. pic.twitter.com/OOgXqsK5oe— UK in China 🇬🇧 (@ukinchina) November 16, 2020
