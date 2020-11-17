Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Consul General Stephen Ellison dives into river to save drowning student

17 November 2020 8:37 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral

Consul General Stephen Ellison dives into river to save drowning student

Social media is talking after Chongqing Consul General, Stephen Ellison dived into a river to save a drowning student.

Watch below the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


