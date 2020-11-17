We are not embarrassed by Bushiris escape, says Hawks





Law enforcement authorities are still piecing together evidence to determine how controversial leaders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary went to Malawi without their travel documents.

The two are facing criminal charges of money laundering, theft and fraud involving about R102 million.

A warrant has been issued for their arrest and their combined R400,000 bail forfeited.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Hawks acting spokesperson Katlego Mogale to weigh in on the case.

The Bushiris were asked in court whether they would abide by their bail conditions. Katlego Mogale, Acting spokesperson - Hawks

She says there were systems in place set out if a person doesn't adhere to their bail conditions.

The Hawks have also attached the Shepherd’s properties if he does not return by Thursday this week.

When asked whether the Hawks were embarrassed by the escape, she said suspects flee and the difference is that the Bushiris are in the public eye.

This was an unfortunate thing that happened and we are doing all we can to rearrest them. But I wouldn't say we are embarrassed as the only thing different is that Bushiri is in the media. Katlego Mogale, Acting spokesperson - Hawks

