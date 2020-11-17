Attending an office party soon? Here are the dos and don'ts

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:43
EWN: SA Investment summit: SA recovery plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:50
R16m boost for Gift of the Givers Eastern Cape initiative
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the Givers
Today at 16:10
Home Affairs probed on Bushiri Escape
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Aaron Motsoaledi - Health Minister at Department of Health
Today at 16:20
Woolworths makes a move to rid South Africa of plastic shopping bags
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Budget cuts impacting CCMA operations
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edgar Matome, Casual Workers advise office Organizer
Today at 17:10
Gauteng Crime Stats
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Major General Patricia Rampota, Acting Commisioner of Police in Gauteng
Today at 18:13
Business for SA (B4SA) launched a campaign that aims to help SMEs survive the Covid-19 crisis, and help preserve jobs.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
ZOOM : Ninety One results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 18:50
R100m invested by Kagiso Capital in local tech company Alphawave
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lebogang Mosiane - COO at Kagiso Capital
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - what investment returns you should expect locally and globally and from different asset classes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Latest Local
We are going to Brackenfell to put white racists in their place - EFF EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo says if anything happens on Friday they will surely 'reunite those racists with their maker'. 17 November 2020 2:11 PM
Paper leak: We must protect exam's integrity, validity and credibility - Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi is worried by the fact that with technology it is easy for a paper to be to spread quickly throughout SA. 17 November 2020 1:52 PM
Attending an office party soon? Here are the dos and don'ts Globeleq South Africa senior human resources manager Laura James talks about office party etiquette. 17 November 2020 12:35 PM
View all Local
Zondo to announce tomorrow whether he will recuse himself from commission Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on the state capture commission of inquiry. 17 November 2020 1:09 PM
We are not embarrassed by Bushiris escape, says Hawks Acting spokesperson Katlego Mogale reflects on the prophet and his wife fleeing the country. 17 November 2020 9:08 AM
Leaving SA via airport is far more difficult than through land or sea - expert Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, head of special projects, Institute for Security Studies says Bushiri is by no measure ordinary. 16 November 2020 6:07 PM
View all Politics
Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa's digital cash management solutions "Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking). 17 November 2020 12:50 PM
'Business rescue' in South Africa is on steroids in 2020 Business rescue practitioners have never been this busy. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys. 17 November 2020 10:23 AM
'SA must move fast to demonstrate right environment for investment' Business for SA Steering Committee chairperson and Busa vice-president Martin Kingston reflects on the investment summit. 17 November 2020 7:53 AM
View all Business
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don't run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Consul General Stephen Ellison dives into river to save drowning student Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2020 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don't run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Attending an office party soon? Here are the dos and don'ts

17 November 2020 12:35 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Alcohol
Office
drinking
office parties
party etiquette

Globeleq South Africa senior human resources manager Laura James talks about office party etiquette.

It's that time of the year where employers will be hosting year-end functions for their stuff.

The office parties are often fun and endless stories emanate after the long hours of partying.

To help you not embarrass yourself, Clement Manyathela speaks to Globeleq South Africa Senior Human Resources Manager Laura James about office party etiquette.

Don'ts

  • Don't drink too much.
  • Don't flirt.
  • Don't talk about people behind their back.

Do's

  
  • Make sure people get into transport safely.
  • Talk to new employees in the office.

People must know themselves and know their alcohol limits.

Laura James, Senior human resources manager - Globeleq South Africa

The real reason for these parties is to build relationships and celebrate with people.

Laura James, Senior human resources manager - Globeleq South Africa

Listen to the full interview below...


17 November 2020 12:35 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Alcohol
Office
drinking
office parties
party etiquette

201110-brackenfell-edjpg

We are going to Brackenfell to put white racists in their place - EFF

17 November 2020 2:11 PM

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo says if anything happens on Friday they will surely 'reunite those racists with their maker'.

exam-desk-venue-paper-test-school-learner-hall-pupils-123rf

Paper leak: We must protect exam's integrity, validity and credibility - Umalusi

17 November 2020 1:52 PM

CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi is worried by the fact that with technology it is easy for a paper to be to spread quickly throughout SA.

191106-ramaphosa2-edjpg

'SA must move fast to demonstrate right environment for investment'

17 November 2020 7:53 AM

Business for SA Steering Committee chairperson and Busa vice-president Martin Kingston reflects on the investment summit.

201021 Bushiri ECG6

Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist

16 November 2020 4:36 PM

Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news.

Mother holding baby feet 123rflifestyle 123rfparenting 123rffamily 123rf

'Nothing will ever prepare anyone for the experience of having a preterm baby'

16 November 2020 4:04 PM

World Prematurity Day is observed on 17 November each year to raise awareness of preterm birth and the concerns of the babies.

matric-exams-ewnjpg

Matric maths paper leaked hours before exam

16 November 2020 2:20 PM

According to the Department of Basic Education, the Mathematics Paper Two exam was leaked on Monday morning, just hours before it was set to be written.

African-bush-elephant-safari-drive-tourism-Kruger-National-Park-Sanparks-123rf

Free entry at SANPArks this week, find out how

16 November 2020 1:58 PM

Minister of Environment, Forestry & Fisheries Barbara Creecy tells us what you need to get free access at the national parks.

BushiriinAlex0916

There's nothing special about Bushiri, we await formal approach from SA - Malawi

16 November 2020 11:57 AM

Malawian Minister of Information Gospel Kazako says they are waiting for communication from SA government on extradition.

201104-bushiri-court-edjpg

Govt initiates extradition process to get Bushiris back to SA

15 November 2020 4:27 PM

The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions.

eyethu-fmjpg

Most government officials 'don't take community radio stations seriously'

15 November 2020 3:19 PM

Octavius Masemola of Eyethu FM says officials must stop blue ticking local stations only to then use them during elections.

