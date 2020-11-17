Attending an office party soon? Here are the dos and don'ts





It's that time of the year where employers will be hosting year-end functions for their stuff.

The office parties are often fun and endless stories emanate after the long hours of partying.

To help you not embarrass yourself, Clement Manyathela speaks to Globeleq South Africa Senior Human Resources Manager Laura James about office party etiquette.

Don'ts

Don't drink too much.

Don't flirt.

Don't talk about people behind their back.

Do's

Have enough food ready in time.

Make sure people get into transport safely.

Talk to new employees in the office.

People must know themselves and know their alcohol limits. Laura James, Senior human resources manager - Globeleq South Africa

The real reason for these parties is to build relationships and celebrate with people. Laura James, Senior human resources manager - Globeleq South Africa

