Paper leak: We must protect exam's integrity, validity and credibility - Umalusi
The National Senior Certificate matric 2020 exams have been hit by the first exam paper leakage.
According to the Department of Basic Education, the Mathematics Paper Two exam was leaked on Monday morning, just hours before it was set to be written.
The department said it wasn't sure how the leak happened.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Dr Mafu Rakometsi, CEO of exam agency Umalusi.
This is very much disturbing. We are very worried that things still happen in the country where people would want to undermine a process that is so important to the lives of our young people, a process that is so delicate in terms of determining the futures of our young people.Dr Mafu Rakometsi, CEO - Umalusi CEO
My major worry also is the fact that with technology it is easy for a paper to be to spread quickly throughout the country. At the moment the report that we have from the department is that it is limited to Gauteng and Limpopo.Dr Mafu Rakometsi - Umalusi CEO
It will not undermine the entire examination process. Investigations are still at a preliminary stage. Once the investigations have been completed we will make a determination on the way forward and that way forward is going to take into account that we protect the integrity, validity and credibility of this examination. Whatever way forward we settle for will ensure that the integrity of this examination is not undermined.Dr Mafu Rakometsi - Umalusi CEO
As to whether the affected pupils will have to rewrite the exam, Rakometsi said it would be difficult for him to make a determination as the investigation is still in the preliminary stage and it would be imprudent to make a pronouncement now.
Listen below for the full interview...
