Zondo to announce tomorrow whether he will recuse himself from commission





Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday delayed his decision on whether he will recuse himself as the chairperson of the state capture commission.

The deputy chief justice said he will respond to the recusal application by former president Jacob Zuma legal team which lasted the whole of Monday in deliberations.

Zondo said he won't give a ruling as he is still working through documents.

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane who is following the commission.

The judgment is quote a technical thing to do looking at the presentations that were made yesterday by both Muzi Sikhakhane and Paul Pretorious. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Zondo is having to look at the laws of recusal as to what forms the basis for someone to recuse themselves.

