Zondo to announce tomorrow whether he will recuse himself from commission
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday delayed his decision on whether he will recuse himself as the chairperson of the state capture commission.
The deputy chief justice said he will respond to the recusal application by former president Jacob Zuma legal team which lasted the whole of Monday in deliberations.
RELATED: 'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo
Zondo said he won't give a ruling as he is still working through documents.
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane who is following the commission.
The judgment is quote a technical thing to do looking at the presentations that were made yesterday by both Muzi Sikhakhane and Paul Pretorious.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Zondo is having to look at the laws of recusal as to what forms the basis for someone to recuse themselves.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
We are not embarrassed by Bushiris escape, says Hawks
Acting spokesperson Katlego Mogale reflects on the prophet and his wife fleeing the country.Read More
Leaving SA via airport is far more difficult than through land or sea - expert
Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, head of special projects, Institute for Security Studies says Bushiri is by no measure ordinary.Read More
'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi livid after Bushiris skip country
The prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions.Read More
Incoming AG Tsakani Maluleke to safeguard independence of the office
Maluleka reflects on her unpcoming tenure in this high office and praises her predecessor Kimi Makwetu for the job he did.Read More
Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng
Msimanga a former Tshwane Mayor was elected during the party's virtual congress.Read More
Joe Biden wins Arizona, the first Democrat to do so since 1996
US correspondent Simon Marks says international observers insist they witnessed no fraud whatsoever with theUS elections.Read More
Ace Magashule granted R200,000 bail as his former PA turns state witness
Media24 reporter Charles Smith and NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema reflect on the ANC secretary-general's court appearance.Read More
DA brand problems contributed to election loss - Independent elections analyst
Dawie Scholtz reflects on the voting that took place on Wednesday, which saw the Democratic Alliance losing in many wards.Read More
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019
The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe.Read More