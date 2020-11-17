We are going to Brackenfell to put white racists in their place - EFF
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be protesting at Brackenfell on Friday.
This comes after some parents and bystanders clashed with EFF members who were staging a protest after a whites-only matric ball was held at the school earlier this month.
Speaking to Mandy Weiner, EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo says they have a right to protest.
RELATED: Brackenfell: You can't use EFF and peaceful in one sentence - DA's Madikizela
We are going to Brackenfell to put white racists in their place. No child of Verwoed will stop us from protesting against racism.Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - EFF
On Friday the EFF will definitely take the fight where it belongs to Brackenfell and we will make what happened last week will not happen again.Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - EFF
The day of tolerating nonsense is over, we have tolerated nonsense too long as black people.Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - EFF
If anything happens on Friday, we will surely reunite those racists with their maker.Vuyani Pambo, Spokesperson - EFF
Invitation accepted, bring it on. ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/jODfBTOGnw— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 16, 2020
