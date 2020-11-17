We are going to Brackenfell to put white racists in their place - EFF

Today at 15:43 EWN: SA Investment summit: SA recovery plan Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN

Today at 15:50 R16m boost for Gift of the Givers Eastern Cape initiative Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Imtiaz Sooliman Director, Gift of the Givers

Today at 16:10 Home Affairs probed on Bushiri Escape Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Aaron Motsoaledi - Health Minister at Department of Health

Today at 16:20 Woolworths makes a move to rid South Africa of plastic shopping bags Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:50 Budget cuts impacting CCMA operations Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Edgar Matome, Casual Workers advise office Organizer

Today at 17:10 Gauteng Crime Stats Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Major General Patricia Rampota, Acting Commisioner of Police in Gauteng

Today at 18:13 Business for SA (B4SA) launched a campaign that aims to help SMEs survive the Covid-19 crisis, and help preserve jobs. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 ZOOM : Ninety One results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One

Today at 18:50 R100m invested by Kagiso Capital in local tech company Alphawave The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lebogang Mosiane - COO at Kagiso Capital

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

Today at 19:33 ZOOM Investment School - what investment returns you should expect locally and globally and from different asset classes The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital

