Gauteng sees 16% decrease in serious crimes





Gauteng Acting Police Commissioner Major-General Patricia Rampota has released the province's crime statistics.

The commissioner said that car hijacking had increased by 5% while truck hijacking increased by 52.1%.

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka has more.

The province saw a 16% decrease in serious crimes between July and September 2020. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Crime such as murder, sexual offences, assault and house robberies saw a decrease in the province. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...