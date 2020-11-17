Gauteng sees 16% decrease in serious crimes
Gauteng Acting Police Commissioner Major-General Patricia Rampota has released the province's crime statistics.
The commissioner said that car hijacking had increased by 5% while truck hijacking increased by 52.1%.
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka has more.
The province saw a 16% decrease in serious crimes between July and September 2020.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Crime such as murder, sexual offences, assault and house robberies saw a decrease in the province.Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
