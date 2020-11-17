'You can imagine how many workers are going to be affected by CCMA budget cuts'





_Business Day _has reported reporting that the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) will no longer be able to operate at full capacity as a result of its upcoming R617m budget cuts.

The cut is set to also affect its ability to help stuff being retrenched by employers, which will have an impact on the unemployment crisis.

On the line to share more on this is Edgar Matome, Casual Workers Advice Office organiser.

Working case referrals are vulnerable. You can imagine how many workers are going to be affected by this. Edgar Matome, Organiser - Casual Workers Advice Office

We haven't engaged the CCMA because this action is not only to affect workers represented by CWAO but workers throughout the country who do not have representation. Edgar Matome, Organiser - Casual Workers Advice Office

The system is dominated by part-time commissioners. Already the backlog is quite high. If you're going cut part-time commissioners. They are now working on the bosses' mandate. The bosses are going to take advantage of this. The only solution is to take those commissioners full-time. Edgar Matome, Organiser - Casual Workers Advice Office

Listen below for the full interview...