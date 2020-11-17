People lose their jobs, adults are coming to soup kitchens - Gift of the Givers
Gift of the Givers has received a financial boost from Implats for the work they have been doing during the COVID-19 lockdown.
So far, they have delivered over 300,000 food parcels in the Eastern Cape. They also offered support to more than 100 feeding centres and delivered PPE to 200 clinics.
John Perlman speaks to Gift of the Givers director Imtiaz Sooliman about their initiative.
When you go to the centres we set up you find hundreds of children coming, they are barefooted and their clothes are torn.Imtiaz Sooliman, Director - Gift of the Givers
Now even adults are coming so the soup kitchens are getting bigger and longer and as the more economy bites the more people lose their jobs, there is just more and more hungry people all the time.Imtiaz Sooliman, Director - Gift of the Givers
Listen to the full interview below...
