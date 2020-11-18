Commuters urged to find other means of transport due to taxi strike on Wednesday
Commuters are urged to use alternative transport or risk being stranded due to a massive countrywide taxi strike planned for Wednesday.
The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has embarked on strike action and drivers will be marching to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's office and the Presidency in Tshwane at the Union Buildings to submit a memorandum of demands.
The association is demanding that the government explain why the COVId-19 relief fund has not materialised as promised.
NTA spokesperson Theo Malele spoke to Eyewitness News and assured everyone that traffic would not be disrupted.
