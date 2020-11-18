[WATCH] Woman reflects on her failed 2020 goals as year has been tough

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:16
Outsurance pays out businesses affected by Covid 19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Danie Matthee - CEO at Outsurance
Today at 10:33
#thecorneroffice-The future of hotels in SA is definitely not dead!
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
How Social media also plays a role in the perceived increase in frequency in earthquakes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michelle Grobbelaar - Lead Competency Manager at Council For Geoscience South Africa
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Looking at traditional leaders' stipends
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Nomagugu Ngobese - Cultural Expert
Zolani Mkiva - Chief Executive Officer at Xhosa Royal Council
Today at 11:32
It Takes A Village – A Container Village Provides A Safe Haven for Children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yasmine Abrahams - Founder and Chairperson of Jabulani Community Feeding and Learning Scheme
Today at 11:35
What's the Tea: Love in Midrand
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbalenhle Ntuli - Author: Love in Midrand
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury-strategic concerns of the war in Ethiopia between Tigray and Federal Government
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Zondo's decision on Zuma's application to have him recused
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 12:15
CCMA trims its cases loads due to budget cuts: CWAO responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nandi Vanqa-Mgijima
Today at 12:23
Police readiness for EFF march to Brackenfell High School
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Traut
Today at 12:34
Hawks: Second warrant of arrest has been issued for the Bushiris
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Colonel Katlego Mogale
Today at 12:37
Is Bushiri just as popular in Malawi?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yvonne Sundu - Journalist at The Nation newspaper (Malawi)
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Spar reports 8.8% rise in full year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual : disruption in the diary industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paballo Makosholo - CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Commuters urged to find other means of transport due to taxi strike on Wednesday The National Taxi Alliance drivers will march to Mbalula's office and hand over a memorandum of demands. 18 November 2020 6:45 AM
Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course. 17 November 2020 8:31 PM
Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days #PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up. 17 November 2020 6:27 PM
View all Local
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 17 November 2020 7:16 PM
Zondo to announce tomorrow whether he will recuse himself from commission Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on the state capture commission of inquiry. 17 November 2020 1:09 PM
We are not embarrassed by Bushiris escape, says Hawks Acting spokesperson Katlego Mogale reflects on the prophet and his wife fleeing the country. 17 November 2020 9:08 AM
View all Politics
Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions "Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking). 17 November 2020 12:50 PM
'Business rescue' in South Africa is on steroids in 2020 Business rescue practitioners have never been this busy. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys. 17 November 2020 10:23 AM
'SA must move fast to demonstrate right environment for investment' Business for SA Steering Committee chairperson and Busa vice-president Martin Kingston reflects on the investment summit. 17 November 2020 7:53 AM
View all Business
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
Irvin Khoza re-elected unopposed as National Soccer League chairman Addressing the media after his re-election, Khoza emphasized the importance of the NSL for football lovers across the country. 11 November 2020 3:24 PM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Lucky escape as guy survives as truck tyre bursts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Woman reflects on her failed 2020 goals as year has been tough Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2020 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Woman reflects on her failed 2020 goals as year has been tough

18 November 2020 8:36 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic

A woman reflects on her failed 2020 goals as the year has been tough

Some of us set 2020 goals, however, due to the pandemic and everything else that has been going on, those plans didn't work out.

A woman did a funny but sad video of how her goals didn't come to light this year.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


18 November 2020 8:36 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

tyre-bustsjpg

[VIDEO] Lucky escape as guy survives as truck tyre bursts

18 November 2020 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-17-at-83213-ampng

[WATCH] Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic

17 November 2020 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-17-at-82357-ampng

[WATCH] Consul General Stephen Ellison dives into river to save drowning student

17 November 2020 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-16-at-81832-ampng

[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral

16 November 2020 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fresh-on-947-listen-shekhinah-drops-some-much-anticipated-new-music

[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate'

13 November 2020 3:51 PM

The award-winning artist says on #Unplugged the song is the first love letter to herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

skateboard-girljpg

[WATCH] Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral

13 November 2020 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

boyfriend-proposes-with-big-mac-ringjpg

[WATCH] Guy places ring in Big Mac burger to propose, and girlfriend says yes

13 November 2020 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-12-at-81611-ampng

[WATCH] Ouch, cyclist crashing into a cactus bush goes viral

12 November 2020 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-12-at-81210-ampng

Bride pens angry letter to bridal company after she wears her dress inside out

12 November 2020 8:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dad-posts-cv-on-truckjpg

[WATCH] Man lands a job after posting CV on a huge truck

11 November 2020 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Commuters urged to find other means of transport due to taxi strike on Wednesday

Politics Local

SABC News employees halt work in protest over job cuts

Local

We are not embarrassed by Bushiris escape, says Hawks

Politics

EWN Highlights

Fugitive Bushiris hand themselves over to Malawi authorities - report

18 November 2020 9:46 AM

Ndabeni-Abrahams tells SABC board, management to preserve jobs after protest

18 November 2020 9:25 AM

Work to restore trust in police bearing fruit, says Gauteng top cop

18 November 2020 9:01 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA