[WATCH] Woman reflects on her failed 2020 goals as year has been tough
A woman reflects on her failed 2020 goals as the year has been tough
Some of us set 2020 goals, however, due to the pandemic and everything else that has been going on, those plans didn't work out.
A woman did a funny but sad video of how her goals didn't come to light this year.
