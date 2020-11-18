[VIDEO] Lucky escape as guy survives as truck tyre bursts

Today at 10:16 Outsurance pays out businesses affected by Covid 19 Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Danie Matthee - CEO at Outsurance

Today at 10:33 #thecorneroffice-The future of hotels in SA is definitely not dead! Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 11:05 How Social media also plays a role in the perceived increase in frequency in earthquakes Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Michelle Grobbelaar - Lead Competency Manager at Council For Geoscience South Africa

Today at 11:05 Listener's Choice: Looking at traditional leaders' stipends The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Nomagugu Ngobese - Cultural Expert

Zolani Mkiva - Chief Executive Officer at Xhosa Royal Council

Today at 11:32 It Takes A Village – A Container Village Provides A Safe Haven for Children Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Yasmine Abrahams - Founder and Chairperson of Jabulani Community Feeding and Learning Scheme

Today at 11:35 What's the Tea: Love in Midrand The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Mbalenhle Ntuli - Author: Love in Midrand

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury-strategic concerns of the war in Ethiopia between Tigray and Federal Government Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox

Today at 12:10 Zondo's decision on Zuma's application to have him recused The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lawson Naidoo

Today at 12:15 CCMA trims its cases loads due to budget cuts: CWAO responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nandi Vanqa-Mgijima

Today at 12:23 Police readiness for EFF march to Brackenfell High School The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Andre Traut

Today at 12:34 Hawks: Second warrant of arrest has been issued for the Bushiris The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Colonel Katlego Mogale

Today at 12:37 Is Bushiri just as popular in Malawi? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Yvonne Sundu - Journalist at The Nation newspaper (Malawi)

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Spar reports 8.8% rise in full year earnings The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group

Today at 19:08 SKYPE : Business Unusual : disruption in the diary industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

