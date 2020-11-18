'There may be vagabonds among us, we don't condone violence,' says Taxi Alliance
The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has blocked made roads in Gauteng as they head to the Union Buildings in Pretoria in protest over COVID-19 funds.
The alliance says they have not received the promised relief funds amounting to over R1 billion from the government.
Gauteng commuters were left stranders on Wednesday morning due to the protest by the NTA.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, NTA spokesperson Theo Malele says they do not condone criminal activities that have been reported in the province allegedly committed by taxi drivers.
We do not condone this act of criminality, law enforcement agencies must step in because there may be vagabonds amongst our people.Theo Malele, Spokesperson - National Taxi Alliance
There have been cases of criminality that has been reported to us.Theo Malele, Spokesperson - National Taxi Alliance
Malele says they are holding a peaceful march and the City of Tshwane granted them permission to protest.
He adds that he is constant contact with his PROs to monitor what is happening across the province.
This is a legal strike and we have communicated everything that needs to happen to our members.Theo Malele, Spokesperson - National Taxi Alliance
Malele says they did not snub the COVID-19 relief fund from the government.
We finally agreed to the R1.135 billion and we were told there was no more money. We agreed that the money be paid to the account of taxi operators through SARS.Theo Malele, Spokesperson - National Taxi Alliance
The only problem was that the transport minister wanted taxi operators to register as companies and that would take a toll on us.Theo Malele, Spokesperson - National Taxi Alliance
