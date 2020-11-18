'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist





Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, have reportedly handed themselves over to authorities in their home country of Malawi.

According to the BBC, they reported to law enforcement in area 30 in Lilongwe on Wednesday morning.

The fugitives fled South Africa last week after being released on R200,000 bail each.

They're wanted on charges of money laundering, fraud and theft.

Malawi-based journalist Daniel Mababa.

The police yesterday went out looking for the Bushiris. The Bushiris heard about this and they have handed themselves over to the police headquarters here in Lilongwe and will appear in court this afternoon. Daniel Mababa, Malawian-based journalist

The police are doing their job. From where I stand Malawian authorities have no intention to hide Bushiri. We have independently confirmed that he was not on the presidential jet. We have sources that we travelled by raod. He fled SA claiming that his life was in danger there. We hope the concerns known before the court. Daniel Mababa, Malawian-based journalist

