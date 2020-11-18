Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
Cash flow critical for SME survival: Over 50 CEOs commit to paying SME suppliers within 30 days
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness :
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
Honeydew Community Police Forum
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michael Steyn, Honeydew CPF Public Relations Officer
Today at 17:44
Win for Restaurant industry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 18:13
SA Investment conference closes and interest rate preview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Stavros Nicolau - Head of the Public Health Workgroup at Business for South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Spar reports 8.8% rise in full year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual : disruption in the diary industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paballo Makosholo - CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings
No Items to show
SABC board split on impending retrenchment process

18 November 2020 1:08 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
SABC
retrenchments
SABC section 189

The public broadcaster will continue with the Section 189 process even though an executive said on Tuesday it wouldn't.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Tuesday said it will go ahead with retrenchments as planned.

Human Resources at the broadcaster sent out a mail to staff citing that it was going ahead with retrenchments.

After being confronted by angry staff, group executive for news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni agreed to stop issuing Section 189 retrenchment letters.

RELATED: SABC News employees halt work in protest over job cuts

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to SABC board deputy chairperson Mamodupi Mohlala and Communications Workers Union (CWU) secretary-general Aubrey Tshabalala to weigh in on the matter.

There are different views on the board with regard to this process and us on the minority side have decided to go seek help as we feel that the Section 189 process needs to be suspended.

Mamodupi Mohlala, Board deputy chairperson - SABC

She says if the board starts depolarising its staff with the retrenchment process the organisation will not succeed in turning around the institution.

We are saying we need to look at other methods that can help the broadcaster to be more cost-effective.

Mamodupi Mohlala, Board deputy chairperson - SABC

Tshabalala says Tuesday's backtrack by the broadcaster was a temporary victory and it shows that if workers are united, a lot can happen.

it was a temporary victory because we can observe that the SABC can't be trusted as it has been dilly-dallying during this whole Section 189 process.

Aubrey Tshabalala, Secretary-general - CWU

Listen below to the full conversation:


