SABC board split on impending retrenchment process
The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Tuesday said it will go ahead with retrenchments as planned.
Human Resources at the broadcaster sent out a mail to staff citing that it was going ahead with retrenchments.
After being confronted by angry staff, group executive for news and current affairs Phathiswa Magopeni agreed to stop issuing Section 189 retrenchment letters.
RELATED: SABC News employees halt work in protest over job cuts
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to SABC board deputy chairperson Mamodupi Mohlala and Communications Workers Union (CWU) secretary-general Aubrey Tshabalala to weigh in on the matter.
There are different views on the board with regard to this process and us on the minority side have decided to go seek help as we feel that the Section 189 process needs to be suspended.Mamodupi Mohlala, Board deputy chairperson - SABC
She says if the board starts depolarising its staff with the retrenchment process the organisation will not succeed in turning around the institution.
We are saying we need to look at other methods that can help the broadcaster to be more cost-effective.Mamodupi Mohlala, Board deputy chairperson - SABC
Tshabalala says Tuesday's backtrack by the broadcaster was a temporary victory and it shows that if workers are united, a lot can happen.
it was a temporary victory because we can observe that the SABC can't be trusted as it has been dilly-dallying during this whole Section 189 process.Aubrey Tshabalala, Secretary-general - CWU
Listen below to the full conversation:
