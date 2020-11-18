Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review





Olympic champion Caster Semenya is taking the fight over the regulations that require her to artificially lower her natural testosterone levels to the European Court of Human Rights.

Semenya lost her last appeal against the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland in September.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott.

We believe that the European Court can review the court below as well as the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Greg Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer

We will be looking for a declaratory of costs in favour of Caster. Greg Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer

