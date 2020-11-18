Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
Cash flow critical for SME survival: Over 50 CEOs commit to paying SME suppliers within 30 days
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness :
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
Honeydew Community Police Forum
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michael Steyn, Honeydew CPF Public Relations Officer
Today at 17:44
Win for Restaurant industry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 18:13
SA Investment conference closes and interest rate preview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Stavros Nicolau - Head of the Public Health Workgroup at Business for South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Spar reports 8.8% rise in full year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 19:08
SKYPE : Business Unusual : disruption in the diary industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paballo Makosholo - CEO at Kagiso Tiso Holdings
No Items to show
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review

18 November 2020 1:50 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya fans
European Court of Human Rights
Caster Semenya breaks records
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling.

Olympic champion Caster Semenya is taking the fight over the regulations that require her to artificially lower her natural testosterone levels to the European Court of Human Rights.

Semenya lost her last appeal against the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland in September.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott.

We believe that the European Court can review the court below as well as the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Greg Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer

We will be looking for a declaratory of costs in favour of Caster.

Greg Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer

Listen to the full interview below...


18 November 2020 1:50 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya fans
European Court of Human Rights
Caster Semenya breaks records
Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

