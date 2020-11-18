Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "The power of prosperity perspective".
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling

18 November 2020 6:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
State Capture
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
state capture inquiry
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Zondo Commision
Zondo recusal application

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has postponed his ruling, again, on Jacob Zuma's bid to get him to recuse himself from the state capture inquiry.

Zondo is now set to announce his decision at 10 am on Thursday.

Former president Zuma accuses Zondo of not being honest about their long-term "close personal relationship".

RELATED: Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation

"This morning, Mr Zuma furnished the commission with a statement/affidavit which the chairperson needs to consider. In the light of this, the chairperson will no longer deliver the ruling at 3pm but will do so at 10am tomorrow," reads a statement issued by the commission secretary.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

The statement from the former president has probably thrown a spanner in the works in the sense that he seems to have latched on to the statement that was made by the deputy Chief Justice where he was clarifying what he thought was his version of their relationship.

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

The deputy Chief Justice has made his own assertion... and the former president disagrees with that and he goes on and on about why he disagrees with that version.

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

What she takes from the statement says Ngatane, is that Zuma is saying Zondo himself cannot be the person who decides whether or not this can be a factor in his impartiality as chairperson of the commission.

Listen to the report on The Money Show:


