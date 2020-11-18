'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has postponed his ruling, again, on Jacob Zuma's bid to get him to recuse himself from the state capture inquiry.
Zondo is now set to announce his decision at 10 am on Thursday.
Former president Zuma accuses Zondo of not being honest about their long-term "close personal relationship".
RELATED: Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation
“This morning, Mr Zuma furnished the commission with a statement/affidavit which the chairperson needs to consider. In the light of this, the chairperson will no longer deliver the ruling at 3pm but will do so at 10am tomorrow,” reads a statement issued by the commission secretary.
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.
The statement from the former president has probably thrown a spanner in the works in the sense that he seems to have latched on to the statement that was made by the deputy Chief Justice where he was clarifying what he thought was his version of their relationship.Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
The deputy Chief Justice has made his own assertion... and the former president disagrees with that and he goes on and on about why he disagrees with that version.Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
What she takes from the statement says Ngatane, is that Zuma is saying Zondo himself cannot be the person who decides whether or not this can be a factor in his impartiality as chairperson of the commission.
Listen to the report on The Money Show:
More from Business
Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues
We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA.Read More
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results
The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor.Read More
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference'
Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.Read More
Big companies commit to paying SMEs in 30 days, want this to be JSE requirement
Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso talks about the initiative and challenges faced by SMEs.Read More
Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital
Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course.Read More
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors
The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More
Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days
#PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up.Read More
Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions
"Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking).Read More
'Business rescue' in South Africa is on steroids in 2020
Business rescue practitioners have never been this busy. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys.Read More
'SA must move fast to demonstrate right environment for investment'
Business for SA Steering Committee chairperson and Busa vice-president Martin Kingston reflects on the investment summit.Read More
More from Politics
Commuters urged to find other means of transport due to taxi strike on Wednesday
The National Taxi Alliance drivers will march to Mbalula's office and hand over a memorandum of demands.Read More
Zondo to announce tomorrow whether he will recuse himself from commission
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on the state capture commission of inquiry.Read More
We are not embarrassed by Bushiris escape, says Hawks
Acting spokesperson Katlego Mogale reflects on the prophet and his wife fleeing the country.Read More
Leaving SA via airport is far more difficult than through land or sea - expert
Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, head of special projects, Institute for Security Studies says Bushiri is by no measure ordinary.Read More
'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi livid after Bushiris skip country
The prophet and his wife announced on Saturday that they had left South Africa and were in Malawi, defying their bail conditions.Read More
Incoming AG Tsakani Maluleke to safeguard independence of the office
Maluleka reflects on her unpcoming tenure in this high office and praises her predecessor Kimi Makwetu for the job he did.Read More
Msimanga: My priority is to ensure effective service delivery across Gauteng
Msimanga a former Tshwane Mayor was elected during the party's virtual congress.Read More