The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "The power of prosperity perspective".
Putting a spotlight on a police station where things really work

18 November 2020 5:59 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Honeydew police
Honeydew police station
police stations
Gauteng crime
Gauteng crime stats
2020 crime stats

Honeydew CPF public relations officer Michael Steyn says looking after police officers is one of the priorities.

The relationship between South Africans and the police is not just people who break the law, but's also people who look to the law to resolve issues in instances where they either perceive themselves to be in danger or have lost property. We have discussed cases that didn't work. But also thrown into the mix are police stations that work well. Honeydew Police Station was spoken of highly and Molapo in Soweto also got a special mention.

We speak to Michael Steyn, Honeydew Community Policing Forum public relations officer.

We have seen more people on the ground involved in operations. Security companies have been there.

Michael Steyn, Public relations officer - Honeydew CPF

It is important to know that it can't always be rough and tough. We have different teams of support at crime scenes. Looking after police officers is one of the priorities. They spend 12 hours on normal shifts.

Michael Steyn, Public relations officer - Honeydew CPF

Listen below for the full interview...


