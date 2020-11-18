Putting a spotlight on a police station where things really work
The relationship between South Africans and the police is not just people who break the law, but's also people who look to the law to resolve issues in instances where they either perceive themselves to be in danger or have lost property. We have discussed cases that didn't work. But also thrown into the mix are police stations that work well. Honeydew Police Station was spoken of highly and Molapo in Soweto also got a special mention.
We speak to Michael Steyn, Honeydew Community Policing Forum public relations officer.
We have seen more people on the ground involved in operations. Security companies have been there.Michael Steyn, Public relations officer - Honeydew CPF
It is important to know that it can't always be rough and tough. We have different teams of support at crime scenes. Looking after police officers is one of the priorities. They spend 12 hours on normal shifts.Michael Steyn, Public relations officer - Honeydew CPF
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
SABC board split on impending retrenchment process
The public broadcaster will continue with the Section 189 process even though an executive said on Tuesday it wouldn't.Read More
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist
Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet.Read More
'There may be vagabonds among us, we don't condone violence,' says Taxi Alliance
National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele says he is in contact with his PROs and law enforcement to monitor the situation.Read More
Commuters urged to find other means of transport due to taxi strike on Wednesday
The National Taxi Alliance drivers will march to Mbalula's office and hand over a memorandum of demands.Read More
Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital
Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course.Read More
Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days
#PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up.Read More
SABC News employees halt work in protest over job cuts
The SABC disclosed that 400 people were being served with Section 189 notices, with about 170 posts to be filled.Read More
'You can imagine how many workers are going to be affected by CCMA budget cuts'
Edgar Matome, Casual Workers Advice Office Organiser, says the employers are going to take advantage of this.Read More
People lose their jobs, adults are coming to soup kitchens - Gift of the Givers
Director Imtiaz Sooliman says the non-profit organisation has received a R16-million boost for its Eastern Cape initiative.Read More
Gauteng sees 16% decrease in serious crimes
EWN News reporter Thando Kubheka gives details of the briefing the acting police commissioner Major-General Patricia Rampota.Read More