No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize





The health department reported 2,888 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

This means the number of coronavirus cases has spiked to almost 3000 bringing the total number of infections in South Africa to more than 750,000.

The Health Ministry says 123 more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the virus bringing the national death toll to 20,556.

It is now almost a year since the first case of the virus was detected in Wuhan, China.

However, Chinese authorities did not officially identify the first case of the new disease until December 8, 2019.

The South African Department of Health has launched a resurgence plan should a spike in cases be uncontrollable.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to give more insight on the matter.

The numbers were coming down in after July and August but we have seen in the last three weeks the cases having slowing creeping up and we are passing over 2,000 cases per day. Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health

it is important that all South Africans are concerned about the rise in cases as the numbers should be going down and stabilising but it looks like complacency has come in and people think they can just live a normal life.

The numbers indicate that there are pockets of cluster outbreaks and the numbers are becoming prominent and the numbers are growing in the Eastern Cape. Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health

We are not at a point where we are talking a harder lockdown, but people need to observe all the COVID-19 protocols. We are saying people need to enjoy their festive season differently at a distant, with masks and sanitizers. Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health

