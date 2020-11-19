[WATCH] Woman caught on camera trying to steal SABC TV camera





Woman caught on camera trying to steal SABC TV camera

Social media is talking after a video of a woman trying to steal a SABC camera went viral.

A @SABCNews TV camera was stolen on Tuesday at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The woman who stole it was actually caught on the live camera feed while derigging it. She didn't realise that the camera that she was stealing was on and showing her face: pic.twitter.com/IOvD7Ht6RN — TVwithThinus (@TVwithThinus) November 18, 2020

