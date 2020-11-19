[WATCH] Dawson's Creek actor tells daughter about wife's miscarriage





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Lucky escape as guy survives as truck tyre bursts

Dawson's Creek actor tells daughter about wife's miscarriage

Social media is talking after a video of Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek explaining to his daughter about his wife miscarriage goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: