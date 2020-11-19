[WATCH] Dawson's Creek actor tells daughter about wife's miscarriage

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
EFF cancels meeting WCED ahead of tomorrows protest in Brackenfell
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 10:05
Hanging Out with Clement- Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng - Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:17
SABC retrenchments
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mamodupi Mohlala, SABC board deputy chairperson.
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Uber Drivers
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Green School launches in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alba Brandtt - Founder of Green School South Africa
Today at 11:45
Table Mountain Cableway launches 'Black Friday' deal
Today with Kieno Kammies
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on how South Africans can continue mitigating the spread of the virus. 19 November 2020 8:00 AM
Putting a spotlight on a police station where things really work Honeydew CPF public relations officer Michael Steyn says looking after police officers is one of the priorities. 18 November 2020 5:59 PM
SABC board split on impending retrenchment process The public broadcaster will continue with the Section 189 process even though an executive said on Tuesday it wouldn't. 18 November 2020 1:08 PM
View all Local
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference' Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou. 18 November 2020 7:37 PM
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning. 18 November 2020 6:39 PM
Commuters urged to find other means of transport due to taxi strike on Wednesday The National Taxi Alliance drivers will march to Mbalula's office and hand over a memorandum of demands. 18 November 2020 6:45 AM
View all Politics
Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA. 18 November 2020 8:48 PM
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor. 18 November 2020 8:17 PM
Big companies commit to paying SMEs in 30 days, want this to be JSE requirement Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso talks about the initiative and challenges faced by SMEs. 18 November 2020 4:50 PM
View all Business
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Banyana Banyana make history with 4th Cosafa title in a row Sibulele Holweni struck off a goal-keeping mistake, South Africa held that 1-0 lead throughout the opening half. 14 November 2020 7:42 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dawson's Creek actor tells daughter about wife's miscarriage Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2020 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Woman caught on camera trying to steal SABC TV camera Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2020 8:30 AM
[VIDEO] Lucky escape as guy survives as truck tyre bursts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2020 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Dawson's Creek actor tells daughter about wife's miscarriage

19 November 2020 8:31 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Lucky escape as guy survives as truck tyre bursts

Dawson's Creek actor tells daughter about wife's miscarriage

Social media is talking after a video of Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek explaining to his daughter about his wife miscarriage goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-11-19-at-81329-ampng

[WATCH] Woman caught on camera trying to steal SABC TV camera

19 November 2020 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

tyre-bustsjpg

[VIDEO] Lucky escape as guy survives as truck tyre bursts

18 November 2020 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

goals-for-2020jpg

[WATCH] Woman reflects on her failed 2020 goals as year has been tough

18 November 2020 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-11-17-at-83213-ampng

[WATCH] Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic

17 November 2020 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-11-17-at-82357-ampng

[WATCH] Consul General Stephen Ellison dives into river to save drowning student

17 November 2020 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-11-16-at-81832-ampng

[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral

16 November 2020 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

fresh-on-947-listen-shekhinah-drops-some-much-anticipated-new-music

[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate'

13 November 2020 3:51 PM

The award-winning artist says on #Unplugged the song is the first love letter to herself.

skateboard-girljpg

[WATCH] Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral

13 November 2020 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

boyfriend-proposes-with-big-mac-ringjpg

[WATCH] Guy places ring in Big Mac burger to propose, and girlfriend says yes

13 November 2020 8:42 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-11-12-at-81611-ampng

[WATCH] Ouch, cyclist crashing into a cactus bush goes viral

12 November 2020 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Section27: COVID-19 demonstrated urgent need for safer sanitation in SA schools

19 November 2020 9:01 AM

EFF only wants to intimidate, disrupt schooling at Brackenfell - Schäfer

19 November 2020 8:41 AM

Hawks waiting on direction from SA govt before next move on Bushiris

19 November 2020 8:31 AM

