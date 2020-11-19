'I didn't dream of being an academic,' says Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:16
EWN: Zuma heading to JSC to report Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Zuma's recusal application dismissed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 15:40
Eskom audits Waterfall estate smart meters
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Daphney Mokwena - Senior Manager at Eskom
Today at 15:50
World Toilet Day: Government and private business working hand in hand to rid schools of pit laterines
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mr Godwin Khosa, CEO at National Education Collaboration Trust
Today at 16:20
Interest Rate decision
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib,
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Nine TVET colleges to be built in 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ishmael Mnisi, Higher Education spokesperson
Today at 17:10
Cabinet confident Malawi will send Bushiris back to SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ronald Lamola
Today at 17:20
Field Ranger goes missing in the Kruger National Park
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isaac Phaahla - Media Specialist at SANParks
Today at 17:44
Bushiri's forfeit Midstream home
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 18:12
SARB's Monetary Policy Committee keep repo rate flat
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ettiene Le Roux - Chief Economist at RMB
Today at 18:16
Investec results post separation from Ninety One Asset Management
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Life Healthcare Group Financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - Deputy Ceo at Standard Bank Group
Today at 19:08
Business Mentorship
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Helene Itzkin - HOD at Ort Jet
Dave Wilson - CEO & Co-Founder of The National Mentorship Movement
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Business Mentorship
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - relaxation of exchange controls
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'I didn't dream of being an academic,' says Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng speaks about her childhood, career and family. 19 November 2020 12:14 PM
No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on how South Africans can continue mitigating the spread of the virus. 19 November 2020 8:00 AM
Zuma walks out after Zondo recusal ruling, heads for Judicial Service Commission Legal journalist Karyn Maughan gives an update on the deputy justice decision, saying the walkout amounts to contempt of court. 19 November 2020 12:58 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Zondo announces decision on Zuma's recusal application Former President Jacob Zuma will know if his application for Deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself is successful. 19 November 2020 10:08 AM
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference' Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou. 18 November 2020 7:37 PM
Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA. 18 November 2020 8:48 PM
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor. 18 November 2020 8:17 PM
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning. 18 November 2020 6:39 PM
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after COVID-19 positive test CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 1:52 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away The Kortes hitmaker, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi allegedly passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg. 19 November 2020 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Dawson's Creek actor tells daughter about wife's miscarriage Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2020 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Woman caught on camera trying to steal SABC TV camera Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2020 8:30 AM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
'I didn't dream of being an academic,' says Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

19 November 2020 12:14 PM
by Zanele Zama
Mathematics
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng
academics
UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng
Hanging Out With Clement

In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng speaks about her childhood, career and family.

She has been called Fab Academic, Deputy Mother and Cool Academic and she is part of the 3am squad.

She has been named the most influential woman in academia in Africa.

University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng hangs out with Clement Manyathela and speaks about her childhood, academics and family life.

I wasn't nerdy when I was young. I was known for being short but not for mathematics.

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town

I didn't dream of being an academic.

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town

Phakeng says she took being the first black woman to hold a PhD in Mathematics as a challenge.

It's embarrassing that in 2002 you have the first black woman to get a PhD in Mathematics, it shouldn't be.

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town

Being told that you are the first, for me it not the issue. The issue is what you do with that.

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town

Listen to the full interview below...


201118-bushirisjpg

Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer

19 November 2020 1:43 PM

According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty.

Read More arrow_forward

20200723mkhizeineasterncapejfif

No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize

19 November 2020 8:00 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on how South Africans can continue mitigating the spread of the virus.

Read More arrow_forward

DNA-evidence-lab-test-crime-scientific-expert-laboratory-123rf

Putting a spotlight on a police station where things really work

18 November 2020 5:59 PM

Honeydew CPF public relations officer Michael Steyn says looking after police officers is one of the priorities.

Read More arrow_forward

sabcjpg

SABC board split on impending retrenchment process

18 November 2020 1:08 PM

The public broadcaster will continue with the Section 189 process even though an executive said on Tuesday it wouldn't.

Read More arrow_forward

201104-bushiri-court-edjpg

'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist

18 November 2020 12:52 PM

Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet.

Read More arrow_forward

201118-nta-edjpg

'There may be vagabonds among us, we don't condone violence,' says Taxi Alliance

18 November 2020 11:40 AM

National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele says he is in contact with his PROs and law enforcement to monitor the situation.

Read More arrow_forward

Minibus taxi commuters disembark Johannesburg transport 123rflocal 123rf

Commuters urged to find other means of transport due to taxi strike on Wednesday

18 November 2020 6:45 AM

The National Taxi Alliance drivers will march to Mbalula's office and hand over a memorandum of demands.

Read More arrow_forward

tech-handshakejpg

Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital

17 November 2020 8:31 PM

Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course.

Read More arrow_forward

small-business-owner-entreprenuer-cafe-SMME-coffee-shop-123rf

Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days

17 November 2020 6:27 PM

#PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up.

Read More arrow_forward

sabc-signjpg

SABC News employees halt work in protest over job cuts

17 November 2020 5:56 PM

The SABC disclosed that 400 people were being served with Section 189 notices, with about 170 posts to be filled.

Read More arrow_forward

With court no-show, fugitive Bushiris forfeit home in SA

19 November 2020 1:19 PM

Brackenfell High will be open despite planned EFF protest - MEC Schäfer

19 November 2020 1:15 PM

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine safe for older adults: results

19 November 2020 1:02 PM

