'I didn't dream of being an academic,' says Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng





She has been called Fab Academic, Deputy Mother and Cool Academic and she is part of the 3am squad.

She has been named the most influential woman in academia in Africa.

University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng hangs out with Clement Manyathela and speaks about her childhood, academics and family life.

I wasn't nerdy when I was young. I was known for being short but not for mathematics. Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town

I didn't dream of being an academic. Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town

Phakeng says she took being the first black woman to hold a PhD in Mathematics as a challenge.

It's embarrassing that in 2002 you have the first black woman to get a PhD in Mathematics, it shouldn't be. Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town

Being told that you are the first, for me it not the issue. The issue is what you do with that. Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town

