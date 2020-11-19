Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away

Today at 15:16 EWN: Zuma heading to JSC to report Zondo Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:20 Zuma's recusal application dismissed Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

125 125

Today at 15:40 Eskom audits Waterfall estate smart meters Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Daphney Mokwena - Senior Manager at Eskom

125 125

Today at 15:50 World Toilet Day: Government and private business working hand in hand to rid schools of pit laterines Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mr Godwin Khosa, CEO at National Education Collaboration Trust

125 125

Today at 16:20 Interest Rate decision Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib,

125 125

Today at 16:50 #PromisesPromises: Nine TVET colleges to be built in 2020 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ishmael Mnisi, Higher Education spokesperson

125 125

Today at 17:10 Cabinet confident Malawi will send Bushiris back to SA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ronald Lamola

125 125

Today at 17:20 Field Ranger goes missing in the Kruger National Park Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Isaac Phaahla - Media Specialist at SANParks

125 125

Today at 17:44 Bushiri's forfeit Midstream home Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 18:12 SARB's Monetary Policy Committee keep repo rate flat The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ettiene Le Roux - Chief Economist at RMB

125 125

Today at 18:16 Investec results post separation from Ninety One Asset Management The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fani Titi - Joint-CEO at Investec

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:39 Life Healthcare Group Financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Wharton-Hood - Deputy Ceo at Standard Bank Group

125 125

Today at 19:08 Business Mentorship The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Helene Itzkin - HOD at Ort Jet

Dave Wilson - CEO & Co-Founder of The National Mentorship Movement

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - Business Mentorship The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125