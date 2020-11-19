Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away
Kwaito mega star Mshoza has passed away.
The Kortes hitmaker, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi allegedly passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg.
More details to follow.
Yeah no, this year is horrible, I’m not okay at all 😭😢#RIPMshoza pic.twitter.com/4LkuExMQEv— Inno (@innomatijane) November 19, 2020
Mshoza Bozza is no more 😭💔 #RIPMshoza pic.twitter.com/ToHYZQIV5j— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) November 19, 2020
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Dawson's Creek actor tells daughter about wife's miscarriage
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman caught on camera trying to steal SABC TV camera
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[VIDEO] Lucky escape as guy survives as truck tyre bursts
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman reflects on her failed 2020 goals as year has been tough
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Consul General Stephen Ellison dives into river to save drowning student
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate'
The award-winning artist says on #Unplugged the song is the first love letter to herself.Read More
[WATCH] Girl performing skateboard trick and getting it right, goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Guy places ring in Big Mac burger to propose, and girlfriend says yes
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More