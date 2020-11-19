Zuma walks out after Zondo recusal ruling, heads for Judicial Service Commission
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's application for his recusal from the state capture inquiry.
The deputy justice said there were no grounds to support Zuma's claims that the two men were friends.
This then prompted the former president to leave the commission without Zondo's permission.
The recusal application dismissal means that the summons for Zuma to testify stood.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan to give more insight on the matter.
Paul Pretorious made it very clear that what Zuma has done in leaving the inquiry without the chair's permission amounts to contempt of court. Which we all know is a criminal offence.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
She questions whether the inquiry will pursue possible criminal action given that Zuma has already defied requests to provide the inquiry with information.
The former president has said he will lay a judicial complaint against Zondo at the Judicial Service Commission.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Listen below to the full conversation:
[WATCH LIVE] Zondo announces decision on Zuma's recusal application
Former President Jacob Zuma will know if his application for Deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself is successful.Read More
No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on how South Africans can continue mitigating the spread of the virus.Read More
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference'
Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.Read More
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning.Read More
Commuters urged to find other means of transport due to taxi strike on Wednesday
The National Taxi Alliance drivers will march to Mbalula's office and hand over a memorandum of demands.Read More
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors
The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More
Zondo to announce tomorrow whether he will recuse himself from commission
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane reflects on the state capture commission of inquiry.Read More
We are not embarrassed by Bushiris escape, says Hawks
Acting spokesperson Katlego Mogale reflects on the prophet and his wife fleeing the country.Read More
Leaving SA via airport is far more difficult than through land or sea - expert
Ottilia Anna Maunganidze, head of special projects, Institute for Security Studies says Bushiri is by no measure ordinary.Read More
'I do not have a personal relationship with Jacob Zuma,' says Raymond Zondo
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More