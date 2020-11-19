Zuma walks out after Zondo recusal ruling, heads for Judicial Service Commission





Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's application for his recusal from the state capture inquiry.

The deputy justice said there were no grounds to support Zuma's claims that the two men were friends.

This then prompted the former president to leave the commission without Zondo's permission.

The recusal application dismissal means that the summons for Zuma to testify stood.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan to give more insight on the matter.

Paul Pretorious made it very clear that what Zuma has done in leaving the inquiry without the chair's permission amounts to contempt of court. Which we all know is a criminal offence. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

She questions whether the inquiry will pursue possible criminal action given that Zuma has already defied requests to provide the inquiry with information.

The former president has said he will lay a judicial complaint against Zondo at the Judicial Service Commission. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

