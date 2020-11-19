Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer





Fraud accused Shepherd Bushi and his wife, Mary, are waiting to hear if they will get bail in Malawi. They spent their first night in police custody in their home country.

The Bushiris handed themselves over to the police in Lilongwe yesterday and. They were expected to appear in the magistrates court for a bail hearing yesterday, with local media now reporting that the hearing will probably be in chambers this afternoon and the Bushiris may not be there.

At the same time, their lawyers today have appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Malawian Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande and Bushiris' lawyer Ntsako Baloyi.

The matter was postponed in Pretoria to 3rd of December. They will forfeit their Centurion house. They handed themselves in yesterday in Malawi and spent a night in custody that side. They are busy preparing a bail application today, the papers are done, they are proceeding to make sure that matter is heard and finalised today. Ntsako Baloyi, Shepherd Bushiri's attorney

On whether they will oppose an application for them to be extradited to South Africa, Baloyi says Bushiri wants surety for his safety and security. Once that is done will come back.

We are in constant communication. He is doing well and everything is under control Ntsako Baloyi, Shepherd Bushiri's attorney

My understanding is that Bushiris are in custody and that the state is trying to compile all information they have and try to see whether it is going to take this to court. Chrispine Sibande, Malawian Human Rights Lawyer

Essentially according to the laws of Malawi the suspects who have been arrested have to be taken to court for them to have an explanation why are they being detained. In terms of the documentation that is in the hands of the government of Malawi, South Africa has to supply some documentation to Malawian authorities. The information that we get from the media is that there is a warrant of arrest issued through Interpol. Chrispine Sibande, Malawian Human Rights Lawyer

South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. Chrispine Sibande, Malawian Human Rights Lawyer

Listen below for the full interview...