Three South African cricket players isolated after COVID-19 positive test





Three Cricket South Africa players are in isolation after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Cricket SA says the players are asymptomatic and the medical team is monitoring their condition.

Mandy Weiner speaks to Cricket SA director of cricket Graeme Smith for more details.

They will spend a few days away and they will be retested and we will be advised on their availability. Graeme Smith, Director of cricket - Cricket SA

Things are different from the way they used to be but we are happy to have international cricket back. Graeme Smith, Director of cricket - Cricket SA

