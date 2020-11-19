Field ranger goes missing in the Kruger National Park





South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced that field ranger Checkers Mashego has gone missing while on patrol in the Kruger National Park.

He was on routine patrol along the Nsikazi River in the Stolsnek section, in the south of the Kruger National Park on Tuesday.

SANParks spokestperson Isaac Phaahla tells the story.

The latest update that I have is that the SANDF has deployed a helicopter and their own K9 unit to go and assist with the search for the missing ranger Isaac Phaahla, Media specialist - SANParks

Where they were patrolling is one of the hotspots, part of intensive protective zones where we have a healthy herd of rhino that are there so it is intensely protected. Isaac Phaahla, Media specialist - SANParks

It is sad and tragic because there are no signs of a struggle that he might have been attacked by a wild animal and we don't want to venture into speculation as to what could have happened to him. He is still in his full ranger uniform and has got his rifle with 57 live rounds, the radio and cellphone, which we are not able to reach at this stage. Isaac Phaahla, Media specialist - SANParks

As for his colleagues, they are like family to one another because they rely so much on each other. There hasn't been a need for them to be motivated except to be given the support that they need in terms of debriefing. We also did the same thing with the family. Every effort has been thrown in to try and retrieve him and we have informed his family. They are also very understanding, we are giving them all the support that they need in this difficult time and our prayers are that he comes back safe. Isaac Phaahla, Media specialist - SANParks

