Eskom finds illegally bypassed meters at Waterfall Estate
Power utility Eskom is conducting audits on smart meters in Waterfall Estate.
Eskom says this is part of its energy management campaign to curb financial losses due to meter bypasses.
Speaking to John Perlman, Eskom senior manager Daphney Mokwena says they have found issues at the estate and have corrected them.
Most of our customers at Waterfall are compliant, however, today we picked up a few where you would have customers that have illegally bypassed their meters.Daphney Mokwena, Senior Manager - Eskom
Temporary supply for construction is being given without Eskom being involved.Daphney Mokwena, Senior Manager - Eskom
Naming and shaming is something that we still need to work on.Daphney Mokwena, Senior Manager - Eskom
