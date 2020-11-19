This repo rate is lowest we have had so far - Economist

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - relaxation of exchange controls
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 20:10
In Conversation with Dr Eve: Collective Trauma & Forgiveness
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman - Clinical Sexologist and Founder at DR EVE (the brand)
Today at 21:05
Crime Time feature: Inside the Belly of the Beast: The REAL Bosasa Story by Angelo Agrizzi
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Author and Publisher of Melinda Ferguson Books
James Brent-Styan - Investigative Journalist and Author of The Bosasa Billions
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Field ranger goes missing in the Kruger National Park SANParks media specialist Isaac Phaahla says they don't want to venture into speculation regarding Checkers Mashego. 19 November 2020 6:19 PM
Eskom finds illegally bypassed meters at Waterfall Estate The power utility senior manager Daphney Mokwena says they have found issues at the estate and have corrected them. 19 November 2020 4:19 PM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
View all Local
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission' The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell. 19 November 2020 7:10 PM
Zuma walks out after Zondo recusal ruling, heads for Judicial Service Commission Legal journalist Karyn Maughan gives an update on the deputy justice decision, saying the walkout amounts to contempt of court. 19 November 2020 12:58 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Zondo announces decision on Zuma's recusal application Former President Jacob Zuma will know if his application for Deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself is successful. 19 November 2020 10:08 AM
View all Politics
This repo rate is lowest we have had so far - Economist Chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings says as it stands the repo rate of 3.5% is actually low. 19 November 2020 4:57 PM
Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA. 18 November 2020 8:48 PM
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor. 18 November 2020 8:17 PM
View all Business
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
View all Sport
Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away The Kortes hitmaker, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi allegedly passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg. 19 November 2020 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Dawson's Creek actor tells daughter about wife's miscarriage Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2020 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Woman caught on camera trying to steal SABC TV camera Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

This repo rate is lowest we have had so far - Economist

19 November 2020 4:57 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Repo rate
Repo rate remains unchanged
Repo rate announcement
repo rate cut

Chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings says as it stands the repo rate of 3.5% is actually low.

The repo rate will remain unchanged at 3.5%.

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

In an emergency meeting in April, the bank cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, followed by a 50 basis point cut to 3.75% during its May meeting.

John Perlman speaks to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings.

It does feel at the moment that we are at the bottom of our interest rate circle but that doesn't mean there is a scope to cut further if the Reserve Bank feels its necessary.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib

As it stands the repo rate of 3.5% is actually low, it is the lower we that we have had since we introduced the repo system.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib

Listen to the full interview below...


19 November 2020 4:57 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Repo rate
Repo rate remains unchanged
Repo rate announcement
repo rate cut

More from Business

zuma-leaves-19-novpng

'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission'

19 November 2020 7:10 PM

The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

heinekenjpg

Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues

18 November 2020 8:48 PM

We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180530-spar-truck-edjpg

Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results

18 November 2020 8:17 PM

The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mine mineworker mining gold platinum coal 123rfbusiness 123rf

'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference'

18 November 2020 7:37 PM

Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201117 Zuma3

'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling

18 November 2020 6:39 PM

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171012-jse-edjpg

Big companies commit to paying SMEs in 30 days, want this to be JSE requirement

18 November 2020 4:50 PM

Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso talks about the initiative and challenges faced by SMEs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tech-handshakejpg

Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital

17 November 2020 8:31 PM

Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191106cyrilgif

SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors

17 November 2020 7:16 PM

The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

small-business-owner-entreprenuer-cafe-SMME-coffee-shop-123rf

Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days

17 November 2020 6:27 PM

#PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cybercrime phishing scams fraud hacking 123rfcrime 123rf

Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions

17 November 2020 12:50 PM

"Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission'

Business Politics

Eskom finds illegally bypassed meters at Waterfall Estate

Local

Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer

Local Africa

Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

SA to hold 5 days of mourning for those lost to COVID, gender-based violence

19 November 2020 7:32 PM

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams condemns violence during Wednesday’s taxi strike

19 November 2020 6:21 PM

Malawi court rules the Bushiris’ arrest was illegal, orders their release

19 November 2020 6:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA