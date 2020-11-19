This repo rate is lowest we have had so far - Economist





The repo rate will remain unchanged at 3.5%.

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

In an emergency meeting in April, the bank cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, followed by a 50 basis point cut to 3.75% during its May meeting.

John Perlman speaks to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings.

It does feel at the moment that we are at the bottom of our interest rate circle but that doesn't mean there is a scope to cut further if the Reserve Bank feels its necessary. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib

As it stands the repo rate of 3.5% is actually low, it is the lower we that we have had since we introduced the repo system. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib

