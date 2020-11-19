This repo rate is lowest we have had so far - Economist
The repo rate will remain unchanged at 3.5%.
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.
In an emergency meeting in April, the bank cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, followed by a 50 basis point cut to 3.75% during its May meeting.
John Perlman speaks to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings.
It does feel at the moment that we are at the bottom of our interest rate circle but that doesn't mean there is a scope to cut further if the Reserve Bank feels its necessary.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib
As it stands the repo rate of 3.5% is actually low, it is the lower we that we have had since we introduced the repo system.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Business
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission'
The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell.Read More
Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues
We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA.Read More
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results
The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor.Read More
'Significant commitments actualised at third SA Investment Conference'
Positive feedback on the investment conference from Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) and Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou.Read More
'I dispute that we were never friends' - Zuma succeeds in delaying Zondo ruling
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo postpones his ruling on Jacob Zuma's recusal bid for a second time, till Thursday morning.Read More
Big companies commit to paying SMEs in 30 days, want this to be JSE requirement
Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso talks about the initiative and challenges faced by SMEs.Read More
Local tech company Alphawave secures R100m investment from Kagiso Capital
Products developed by the Stellenbosch-based group include a radar system which accurately tracks balls on a golf course.Read More
SA Inc a hard sell, but areas of 'enormous interest' to foreign investors
The third SA Investment Conference has kicked off. Bruce Whitfield interviews president's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More
Help for small businesses: Top CEOs commit to paying suppliers within 30 days
#PayIn30 is aimed at helping SMEs survive the Covid crisis. Discovery Limited's Adrian Gore has called on more CEOs to join up.Read More
Reduce fraud, improve efficiency with Absa’s digital cash management solutions
"Financial control is a mechanism businesses can use to detect and prevent fraud," says John Molanda (Absa Transactional Banking).Read More