'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
Field ranger goes missing in the Kruger National Park SANParks media specialist Isaac Phaahla says they don't want to venture into speculation regarding Checkers Mashego. 19 November 2020 6:19 PM
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission' The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell. 19 November 2020 7:10 PM
Zuma walks out after Zondo recusal ruling, heads for Judicial Service Commission Legal journalist Karyn Maughan gives an update on the deputy justice decision, saying the walkout amounts to contempt of court. 19 November 2020 12:58 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Zondo announces decision on Zuma's recusal application Former President Jacob Zuma will know if his application for Deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself is successful. 19 November 2020 10:08 AM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission' The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell. 19 November 2020 7:10 PM
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away The Kortes hitmaker, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi allegedly passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg. 19 November 2020 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Dawson's Creek actor tells daughter about wife's miscarriage Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2020 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Woman caught on camera trying to steal SABC TV camera Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2020 8:30 AM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don't run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting'

19 November 2020 8:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Sarb
Repo rate
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
interest rate
Ettiene le Roux

Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB).

South Africa's 50-year low interest rates remain unchanged, the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) announced on Thursday.

The repo rate stays at 3.5% and the prime rate at 7%.

Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago said growth has been revised to a contraction of 8% for this year from the 8.2% forecast in September.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettiene Le Roux, chief economist at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).

Kganyago gave a good explanation of why they're slightly less pessimistic about the growth forecast for 2020, says le Roux.

It's got to do with that they think is going to be a very strong bounce back when you think about the economy in the third quarter and that's certainly helping for 2020.

Ettiene le Roux, Chief economist - Rand Merchant Bank

You then have a little bit of a dilemma to the extent that you will probably be forced to reduce your growth forecast for next year, and that's exactly what they did - but it was small.

Ettiene le Roux, Chief economist - Rand Merchant Bank

They thought the economy would bounce back to 3.9% in 2021 and now it will be about 3.5%.

Ettiene le Roux, Chief economist - Rand Merchant Bank

Le Roux notes that capital flows are returning not only to emerging markets but also to South Africa, which has helped the rand to strengthen.

These things factor into their forecast about growth and inflation... May it long last because the thing that we don't want is for the currency to weaken dramatically... or something untoward happens globally and suddenly we have to become more pessimistic about growth.

Ettiene le Roux, Chief economist - Rand Merchant Bank

Things are relatively finely balanced globally as well as locally. The governor particularly warned us about that.

Ettiene le Roux, Chief economist - Rand Merchant Bank

Is there still room for rate cuts in this cycle? Whitfield asks.

I think today's decision is not to say the Sarb is done cutting... For the time being I think it is steady as it is.

Ettiene le Roux, Chief economist - Rand Merchant Bank

For more detail, listen to the interview with le Roux below:


