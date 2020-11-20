Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

If SABC problems stay the same, things will get worse - Former board member

20 November 2020 7:56 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
SABC
retrenchments
sabc retrenchments
public broadcaster

John Mattison reflects the public broadcaster as current board suspends retrenchment process for seven days.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board early Friday morning released a statement citing that was suspending the retrenchment process for seven days.

The board said that this would allow role players to explore further options to ensure the financial sustainability of the public broadcaster.

RELATED: SABC board split on impending retrenchment process

SABC workers were scheduled to go on strike on Friday however, the board says the public broadcaster is committed to meaningful engagement around the process.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to former SABC interim board member John Mattison to weigh in on what is happening at the SABC.

What is happening at the SABC is terribly sad, there was so much promise when we brought in brilliant people in 1994, they were well trained and understood the principles of journalism and independent broadcasting.

John Mattison, Former interim board member - SABC

The problems at the SABC are not hard to fix and he believes it is political will that is the problem, he says.

The longer things stay as they are at the broadcaster, the harder it will be to find a solution.

John Mattison, Former interim board member - SABC

Listen below to the full conversation:


