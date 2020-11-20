Should texts, emails be banned after certain time at night?

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smit
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
Pandemic Profiteering and the economics of a vaccine
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Candice Sehoma - Access Campaign Advocacy Officer at Doctors Without Borders
Today at 10:08
International news with DW Berlin-Janelle Dumalaon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Janelle Dumalaon - Business Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:33
News 24 responds to Veary accusations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 10:35
TALKER-Careers we choose due to lack of opportunities
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips- COVID Lessons in Leadership through the eyes of an HR Director
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:05
Relationships focus- Dealbreakers
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Duduzile Nhlabathi, Relationship expert
Today at 11:32
Green School launches in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alba Brandt
Today at 18:38
Friday File: The Lollipop League
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brigette Barnett
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
If SABC problems stay the same, things will get worse - Former board member John Mattison reflects the public broadcaster as current board suspends retrenchment process for seven days. 20 November 2020 7:56 AM
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Local
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission' The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell. 19 November 2020 7:10 PM
Zuma walks out after Zondo recusal ruling, heads for Judicial Service Commission Legal journalist Karyn Maughan gives an update on the deputy justice decision, saying the walkout amounts to contempt of court. 19 November 2020 12:58 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Zondo announces decision on Zuma's recusal application Former President Jacob Zuma will know if his application for Deputy Chief Justice to recuse himself is successful. 19 November 2020 10:08 AM
View all Politics
This repo rate is lowest we have had so far - Economist Chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings says as it stands the repo rate of 3.5% is actually low. 19 November 2020 4:57 PM
Heineken's KZN expansion on ice, but investment in Sedibeng brewery continues We made a commitment to the president and we will execute it! Heineken SA's Gerrit van Loo on continued investment in SA. 18 November 2020 8:48 PM
Spar Group share price rockets off the back of strong results The pandemic boosted sales of groceries and perishables - The Money Show interviews Spar Group CEO Graham O'Connor. 18 November 2020 8:17 PM
View all Business
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
Nisi Daniels' 'Whitewashing my yellow bones' captures mystery of SA in her bones Literary journalist Karabo Kgoleng says you have to take your time to enjoy reading the 41 pages of this book. 14 November 2020 4:59 PM
When I'm challenged or failure creeps in I try and keep calm - Wayde van Niekerk The South African sprint star says his recent challenge is an injury sustained during a game of rugby with greats such as Benni Mc... 13 November 2020 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:30 AM
Should texts, emails be banned after certain time at night? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:29 AM
Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away The Kortes hitmaker, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi allegedly passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg. 19 November 2020 10:42 AM
View all Entertainment
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
Biden must lift Zim sanctions, respect other countries' independence - Magashule Ace Magashule said the US should not dictate how other countries run their affairs. 8 November 2020 4:11 PM
View all World
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Should texts, emails be banned after certain time at night?

20 November 2020 8:29 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Dawson's Creek actor tells daughter about wife's miscarriage

Should texts, emails be banned after certain time at night?

A woman has sparked a social media debate after asked for a quote via text at 12h15 am. Should texts and email be banned after a certain time?

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


20 November 2020 8:29 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-11-20-at-82229-ampng

[WATCH] Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing

20 November 2020 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

enlg4olw4aic5lqjpg

Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away

19 November 2020 10:42 AM

The Kortes hitmaker, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi allegedly passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-19-at-82727-ampng

[WATCH] Dawson's Creek actor tells daughter about wife's miscarriage

19 November 2020 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-19-at-81329-ampng

[WATCH] Woman caught on camera trying to steal SABC TV camera

19 November 2020 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tyre-bustsjpg

[VIDEO] Lucky escape as guy survives as truck tyre bursts

18 November 2020 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

goals-for-2020jpg

[WATCH] Woman reflects on her failed 2020 goals as year has been tough

18 November 2020 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-17-at-83213-ampng

[WATCH] Group of friends playing SA's childhood games leaves us nostalgic

17 November 2020 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-17-at-82357-ampng

[WATCH] Consul General Stephen Ellison dives into river to save drowning student

17 November 2020 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-11-16-at-81832-ampng

[WATCH] Funny skit on whether people should or shouldn't split bill goes viral

16 November 2020 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fresh-on-947-listen-shekhinah-drops-some-much-anticipated-new-music

[WATCH] Shekhinah performs her latest single 'Fixate'

13 November 2020 3:51 PM

The award-winning artist says on #Unplugged the song is the first love letter to herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

If SABC problems stay the same, things will get worse - Former board member

Local

'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission'

Business Politics

Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

At least 9 trucks torched near Heidelberg

20 November 2020 8:28 AM

Lamola: Bushiris are guaranteed a fair trial in SA

20 November 2020 8:12 AM

EFF to return to Brackenfell High today for racial discrimination protest

20 November 2020 7:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA