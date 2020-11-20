[WATCH] Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Dawson's Creek actor tells daughter about wife's miscarriage

Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing

Social media is in stitches are Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani started sweating his hair dye off during a press briefing.

Watch the briefing below:

Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared to be sweating a dark colour from his temples as he gave a news conference.



Latest news from the US here: https://t.co/zFeaRB4gbw pic.twitter.com/4SDSy8zLtn — SkyNews (@SkyNews) November 19, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: