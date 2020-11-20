[WATCH] Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing
Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing
Social media is in stitches are Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani started sweating his hair dye off during a press briefing.
Watch the briefing below:
Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared to be sweating a dark colour from his temples as he gave a news conference.— SkyNews (@SkyNews) November 19, 2020
Latest news from the US here: https://t.co/zFeaRB4gbw pic.twitter.com/4SDSy8zLtn
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
