How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine





With COVID-19 vaccine trial showing positive results, people around the world are waiting eagerly to see how much it will cost.

Astra-Oxford, Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have indicated that their vaccine trials have shown good results in fighting the coronavirus.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Doctors Without Borders access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic.

The big question is how accessible is this vaccine going to be. Candice Sehoma, Access campaign advocacy officer - Doctors Without Borders

Looking at how things are moving at the moment, it is concerning to see pharmaceuticals doing business as usual during a pandemic when they prioritise profits over saving lives. Candice Sehoma, Access campaign advocacy officer - Doctors Without Borders

Sehoma says this is not the first time, during the HIV pandemic people, died because they could not afford the treatment.

She adds that pharmaceuticals should move away from making money during a pandemic.

A lot of public money has been put into developing this drug but we will still see patients paying double to get the vaccine. Candice Sehoma, Access campaign advocacy officer - Doctors Without Borders

There are steps that South Africa and India have taken to do away with profiteering during a pandemic. Candice Sehoma, Access campaign advocacy officer - Doctors Without Borders

We should actually do away with granting patents of covid-19 products during a pandemic. Candice Sehoma, Access campaign advocacy officer - Doctors Without Borders

