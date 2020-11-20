How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine
With COVID-19 vaccine trial showing positive results, people around the world are waiting eagerly to see how much it will cost.
Astra-Oxford, Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have indicated that their vaccine trials have shown good results in fighting the coronavirus.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Doctors Without Borders access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic.
RELATED: Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)
The big question is how accessible is this vaccine going to be.Candice Sehoma, Access campaign advocacy officer - Doctors Without Borders
Looking at how things are moving at the moment, it is concerning to see pharmaceuticals doing business as usual during a pandemic when they prioritise profits over saving lives.Candice Sehoma, Access campaign advocacy officer - Doctors Without Borders
Sehoma says this is not the first time, during the HIV pandemic people, died because they could not afford the treatment.
She adds that pharmaceuticals should move away from making money during a pandemic.
A lot of public money has been put into developing this drug but we will still see patients paying double to get the vaccine.Candice Sehoma, Access campaign advocacy officer - Doctors Without Borders
There are steps that South Africa and India have taken to do away with profiteering during a pandemic.Candice Sehoma, Access campaign advocacy officer - Doctors Without Borders
We should actually do away with granting patents of covid-19 products during a pandemic.Candice Sehoma, Access campaign advocacy officer - Doctors Without Borders
Listen to the full interview below...
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on how South Africans can continue mitigating the spread of the virus.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian
Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.Read More
'We need to stick to COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave'
Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu reflects on the concerning rise of the coronavirus infections.Read More
'People susceptible to COVID-19 and have comorbidities must not let guard down'
South African Medical Research Council president and CEO professor Glenda Gray reflects on the move to a lower alert level.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm
The president is addressing South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Is SA ready to move to lockdown Level 2?
Pundits agree that if the country moves to a lower lockdown level, COVID-19 protocols need to be adhered too.Read More
COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize
Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.Read More
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs
Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.Read More
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert
Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19.Read More