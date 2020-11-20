Brackenfell High: Police use excessive force to disperse EFF protestors





The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are leading another protest outside Brackenfell High School against alleged racism on Friday.

This comes after some parents and bystanders clashed with EFF members who were staging a protest after a whites-only matric ball was held at the school earlier this month.

Earlier on Friday, the police fired stun grenades to disperse a crowd of protesters who'd gathered near a Brackenfell school for starting their demonstration too early.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer spokesperson Kerry Mauchline and Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt to weigh on the matter.

The EFF was supposed to the meet with the MEC but it canceled at the last meeting as it was too busy organising the protest. Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson - Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer

The Grade 8 and 11 exams had to be rescheduled due to the march but alternative arrangements were made for matrics, she says.

Brandt says there were clashes between the police and EFF supporters who wanted to make their way further closer to the school.

There is a heavy police presence and, following what happened last Monday, we can expect that the police will have extra enforcement. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

