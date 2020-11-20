Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser
Travel Feature - The Otter Trail
The Upside of Failure - William Kentridge
702 Unplugged - Davina Gordon - classical violinist with a penchant for hip hop and R&B
EWN: SABC strike
Bitcoin rallies past $18,000 for the first time in three years
Market Commentary
Friday File: The Lollipop League
Politics

Brackenfell High: Police use excessive force to disperse EFF protestors

20 November 2020 1:14 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
EFF
Racism
Protests
brackenfell high

WC Education MEC Debbie Schäfer spokesperson Kerry Mauchline and EWN reporter Kevin Brandt tell us more about the protest.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are leading another protest outside Brackenfell High School against alleged racism on Friday.

This comes after some parents and bystanders clashed with EFF members who were staging a protest after a whites-only matric ball was held at the school earlier this month.

RELATED: We are going to Brackenfell to put white racists in their place - EFF

Earlier on Friday, the police fired stun grenades to disperse a crowd of protesters who'd gathered near a Brackenfell school for starting their demonstration too early.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer spokesperson Kerry Mauchline and Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt to weigh on the matter.

The EFF was supposed to the meet with the MEC but it canceled at the last meeting as it was too busy organising the protest.

Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson - Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer

The Grade 8 and 11 exams had to be rescheduled due to the march but alternative arrangements were made for matrics, she says.

Brandt says there were clashes between the police and EFF supporters who wanted to make their way further closer to the school.

There is a heavy police presence and, following what happened last Monday, we can expect that the police will have extra enforcement.

Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below to the full conversation:


