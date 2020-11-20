CWU wants SABC to abandon corporate plan and retrenchments unconditionally





The Communications Workers Union (CWU) will hold a strike at SABC, demanding the public broadcaster put a stop to retrenchments.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala for more on this.

Our reaction confirms our longstanding point that the SABC disregards processes. Section 189 is guided by law on how parties in a dispute should communicate and how issues are resolved. The SABC during ungodly hours release a media statement that they are suspending the retrenchment, they not without consulting workers who are affected nor do they consult the parties that are involved in Section 189. Aubrey Tshabalala, General secretary - Communications Workers Union

They just released a loose-ended statement that doesn't even give details about what will happen in the seven days, what it is that they are going to look at we must take into account this is an emotional thing, people are losing their jobs. One day they have reversed those letters, the following day they reinstate them. Aubrey Tshabalala, General secretary - Communications Workers Union

We reject the way the SABC approaches things. They must write to us formally through the CCMA and we will respond to that. The SABC must immediately withdraw without any condition, the notices of dismissals that have been issued to workers. They must abandon the corporate plan and retrenchments completely, without any conditions. Aubrey Tshabalala, General secretary - Communications Workers Union

