'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles'

Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Dr. Bev Ditsie, SA renowned Activist, Award winning Filmmaker, and Speaker who as former Co-Chair of GLOW (Gay and Lesbian Organisation of the Witwatersrand)
Latest Local
'Doctors brought in to help while we are unplaced,' cry qualified SA medics Tahir Dawood, who is waiting to be placed, says they are ready to work yet the department says there is no money. 20 November 2020 5:24 PM
The sad thing is that we protest when children have to write exams - SAHRC Ward councilor Rhynardt Bresler says Brackenfell High is looking at some of its policies and redressing them. 20 November 2020 5:06 PM
Warning! Be aware of severe thunderstorms A petrol station in Vereeniging has collapsed due to severe storm with damaging winds 20 November 2020 2:44 PM
View all Local
Brackenfell High: Police use excessive force to disperse EFF protestors WC Education MEC Debbie Schäfer spokesperson Kerry Mauchline and EWN reporter Kevin Brandt tell us more about the protest. 20 November 2020 1:14 PM
'It's a constitutional crisis that Zuma extended middle finger to commission' The Zondo Commission needs to crack the whip after Jacob Zuma left without permission says public law expert Cathy Powell. 19 November 2020 7:10 PM
Zuma walks out after Zondo recusal ruling, heads for Judicial Service Commission Legal journalist Karyn Maughan gives an update on the deputy justice decision, saying the walkout amounts to contempt of court. 19 November 2020 12:58 PM
View all Politics
'Decision to keep interest rates unchanged not to say that Sarb is done cutting' Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago's announced that the repo rate stays at 3.5%. The Money Show interviews Ettiene Le Roux (RMB). 19 November 2020 8:40 PM
Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea? 'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea. 19 November 2020 7:39 PM
This repo rate is lowest we have had so far - Economist Chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings says as it stands the repo rate of 3.5% is actually low. 19 November 2020 4:57 PM
View all Business
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet? World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck says fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts. 20 November 2020 1:58 PM
Durban delivered for Clement! Here's why it could also deliver for you... Clement Manyathela only had 48 Hours in Durban, but the city and its people delivered across a range of experiences, in spades! 19 November 2020 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
Caster Semenya heads to European Court of Human Rights for a review Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott says they are upbeat about this next challenge and hope for a good ruling. 18 November 2020 1:50 PM
The good thing about Banyana Cosafa win 'is that they're locally-based players' EWN sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says Desiree Ellis and her side continue to show other national teams how it is done. 16 November 2020 2:15 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani sweats his dye off at press briefing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:30 AM
Should texts, emails be banned after certain time at night? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 November 2020 8:29 AM
Kwaito star Mshoza has passed away The Kortes hitmaker, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi allegedly passed away in a hospital in Johannesburg. 19 November 2020 10:42 AM
View all Entertainment
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic. 20 November 2020 11:33 AM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
Kamala Harris as US vice-president good for gender equality - Naledi Pandor Pundits reflect on the disputed results of the American elections that project Joe Biden as the next president. 9 November 2020 5:03 PM
View all World
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
Bushiri's supporters in Malawi believe he did nothing wrong - BBC journalist Nomsa Maseko, who is in Malawi, gives updates on the Bushiri escape and how the locals reacted to the news. 16 November 2020 4:36 PM
View all Africa
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
View all Opinion
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles'

20 November 2020 7:45 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
William Kentridge
Upside of Failure

William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float.

Failure is not beautiful but it is something that is necessary because it allows us to see the stark reality that you may be missing. There are gaps in what we see and it allows us to see those.

Talking about failure is crucial for growth.

Today we explore the failure pile of one of South Africa's pre-eminent contemporary artists, Willaim Kentridge. He is a draftsman, performer, and filmmaker, as well as the founder of The Centre for the Less Good Idea.

Having collaborated on original works with a number of artists and performers, he plays, according to the centre, the roles of performer, collaborator, facilitator, and more.

Failure is a subject close to me. There are three or four failures which, in retrospect, I am grateful for. Failure is always suffered as a defeat something very painful. It's not like someone sets out to fail.

William Kentridge, Artist

To give an example, at one stage I thought I wanted to be an actor and I went to a theatre school in Paris to learn to be an actor and I discovered after three weeks that I should not be an actor. In a way that was relief afterwards because I thought if I had been at first less thorough, if I have been almost okay, I could have spent years in misery as an actor who never quite got the roles I wanted, never got chosen for the main parts, never had success as an actor, but there was enough going on to keep working. This would never have been a realistic professional activity. It's a relief, it takes it off the agenda and you can go on to a different field.

William Kentridge, Artist

At one stage I tried writing film scripts. Thank goodness those scrips were never made. If they would have been slightly okay, maybe they wouldn't have been bad, but that would have been a failure of a film, they were so thorough possibly bad.

William Kentridge, Artist

Years later I discovered when I was working with the Handspring Puppet Company in theatre and directing and making animated films so the experience in the filming industry came in useful. In retrospect, all those I had failed at came in to be part of the substance of the way that I work. It's a long journey back to them. There are many of them. When I was young I wanted to be a conductor of an orchestra, then somebody said to me to be a conductor of an orchestra you had to be able to read music. I then said really, I didn't know it to be like that. let's recalibrate, let's do something different.

William Kentridge, Artist

We did a project a few years ago, scientists, actors and musicians and it was about the nature of time. We tried many different ways of approaching it. One tried to make it like an artificial trombone or tuber with hosepipes and air pump and it just didn't work, we couldn't mimic what the human limps do on a brass instrument so we abandoned.

William Kentridge, Artist

We had an exhibition of things we tried and didn't work to show the things that didn't work. Of course, as soon as we had that idea everyone wanted to have an object for the room of failure. So everyone was trying to make ideas that didn't work at all and that failed as failures. In the end, we had to abandon that room. The room itself was a failure.

William Kentridge, Artist

One has to make a space in which doubt can float because if you're only to say I'm only gonna do something that I am certain about you are either kidding yourself or you'll wait for a very long time.

William Kentridge, Artist

Listen below for the full interview...


