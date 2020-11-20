Have you tried Twitter Fleets yet?
Have you heard of Twitter Fleets?
The social media platform has launched a new feature called fleets where tweets disappear after 24 hours, similar to the stories feature on Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.
Mandy Wiener speaks to World Wide Worx tech analyst Arthur Goldstuck to find put why this feature has been added.
Twitter is infamous as being a toxic environment where people are terrified to start a conversation on expresses their thoughts.Arthur Goldstuck, Tech analyst - World Wide Worx
Fleets are a safer space for people to post their thoughts.Arthur Goldstuck, Tech analyst - World Wide Worx
Listen to the full interview below...
